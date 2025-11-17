Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'AI Can Never Replace Human Mind': Media Leaders Warn Against AI-Driven Misinformation On National Press Day

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw graced the occasion.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
The National Press Day event, held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, underscored the urgent need to safeguard press credibility at a time when misinformation is rising in the age of artificial intelligence. Attendees emphasised that the press remains the eyes and ears of citizens in a democracy, and protecting its integrity is essential for empowering the public. This year’s theme was “Safeguarding Press Credibility amidst Rising Misinformation.”

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw graced the occasion. Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. L. Murugan, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju, and PCI Secretary Shubha Gupta were also present.

‘AI Can Never Replace the Human Mind’: PCI Chairperson

Setting the tone for the event, PCI Chairperson Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai stressed that no matter how advanced technology becomes, “AI can never replace the Human Mind.” She said the judgement, conscience and sense of responsibility that guide journalists are essential in preventing the spread of misinformation.

Justice Desai highlighted the PCI’s dual mandate, protecting press freedom while upholding journalistic standards. She said journalism must be anchored in honesty and accuracy, especially as misuse of technology rises. The PCI, she noted, has set up committees and fact-finding teams, and she urged journalists to verify every fact before publication.

She also underscored the importance of financial security for journalists through welfare schemes and insurance, and said PCI internship programmes help young journalists learn ethical practices. While acknowledging AI’s usefulness, she cautioned that the Commission remains vigilant to prevent its misuse.

PTI CEO Calls For Accuracy Over Speed

In his keynote address, PTI CEO Vijay Joshi addressed the global “infodemic” and called for a renewed commitment to ethical journalism. He said, “Let accuracy take over the speed in traditional media and AI algorithm led engagements in digital media.”

Warning that paid news, advertorials and yellow journalism have eroded public trust, Joshi said digital disruption has created engagement-driven information bubbles that prioritise attention over accuracy. The COVID-19 pandemic, he noted, revealed how quickly truth and misinformation can merge, a problem amplified by AI today.

Joshi reiterated that journalists share a collective responsibility to uphold verifiable truth. He recalled PTI’s founding by 99 newspapers and its long-standing values of truth, accuracy, fairness and independence. Accuracy, he emphasised, must come before speed, and stories must remain free of any agenda.

Training And Fact-Checking To Combat Misinformation

Highlighting PTI’s initiatives, Joshi said the organisation’s Fact Check processes offer multi-layered verification to counter misinformation. He stressed the need to train future journalists in ethics and critical thinking, adding that press freedom is not a licence to pollute the information ecosystem. Journalism, he said, is a public service built fundamentally on trust.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Ashwini Vaishnaw Fact Checking Misinformation National Press Day
