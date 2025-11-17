Delhi AQI Remains 'Very Poor' As Thick Smog Envelops City; 6 Stations Cross 400 Mark

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) continue to suffer from hazardous air conditions, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) lingering in the 'very poor' to 'severe' range on Monday morning.

Early readings showed an average AQI of 360 in the capital, but six monitoring stations recorded levels surpassing 400, signalling severe pollution. Locations like Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and DTU exhibited AQI values above 400, indicating critical health risks.

Bawana (427), DTU (403), Jahangirpuri (407), Narela (406), Rohini (404), and Wazirpur (401) recorded a 'severe' AQI. Meanwhile, Alipur recorded an AQI of 386, Anand Vihar 384, Ashok Vihar 392, Chandni Chowk 383, ITO 394, Lodhi Road 337, Mundka 396, Nehru Nagar 389, and Sirifort recorded 368.

VIDEO | Delhi: A thin layer of haze lingered over parts of the city this morning as visuals from Anand Vihar showed water sprinklers being used to curb dust.



Despite marginal improvement, the AQI continued to remain in the 'very poor' category.

Supreme Court Steps In Amid Worsening Air Quality

The Supreme Court has resumed hearings on a public interest litigation (PIL) addressing the alarming pollution levels affecting Delhi and nearby regions. The matter is time-sensitive due to persistent stubble burning and stagnant weather patterns that exacerbate smog buildup.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai alongside Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria is overseeing this critical issue.

During the last hearing on November 12, the bench expressed concern over deteriorating air quality despite the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Orders were issued for Punjab and Haryana governments to submit detailed affidavits about actions taken to reduce stubble burning.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan highlighted ongoing pollution from activities like construction, urging a temporary halt to reduce exposure during this hazardous period. Similarly, amicus curiae Aparajita Singh flagged inconsistencies in the official pollution data and stressed the dangerous situation.

The court has sought reports from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) regarding its surveillance and enforcement efforts. Discussions include the possibility of strict penalties, including arrests, to prevent crop residue burning.

Additionally, Supreme Court Judge P.S. Narasimha has advised advocates to attend hearings virtually to avoid the harmful effects of toxic air, which poses significant health risks.