Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges In AMU Campus Killing Of Computer Science Teacher

HomeCitiesChilling CCTV Footage Emerges In AMU Campus Killing Of Computer Science Teacher

The killing was recorded by a CCTV camera installed near Kennedy Hall on campus.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Two days after a schoolteacher was gunned down on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus in Uttar Pradesh, disturbing CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced, offering a grim account of the final moments of Danish Rao’s life. The video shows the assailants continuing to fire at Rao’s head even after he had collapsed on the road.

Rao, who had taught computer science for 11 years at ABK High School on the AMU campus, was out for a walk on Wednesday night with two colleagues when the attack unfolded. According to the footage and police accounts, a scooter pulled up near the group, and the occupants threatened them with pistols before opening fire. Rao was hit and fell to the ground.

CCTV Captures Execution-Style Shooting

The killing was recorded by a CCTV camera installed near Kennedy Hall. The footage shows people suddenly scattering as shots ring out, triggering confusion and fear. As Rao lay motionless on the road, one of the attackers is seen bending down, placing a gun close to his head and firing repeatedly. At least six shots can be heard in the clip.

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon confirmed that there were two attackers and that both fired at Rao. Before the shooting, one of the gunmen allegedly told him, “You don’t know me yet, now you will,” as earlier reported by NDTV.

Campus Gripped By Panic; Police Launch Manhunt

The shooting sparked panic across the campus of one of the country’s most prominent educational institutions. Witnesses ran for cover, many unsure of what had just happened as chaos briefly took over the area.

Rao was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have since formed six teams to identify and arrest the attackers, who remain at large. Investigators are closely examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area in an effort to track the suspects’ movements before and after the crime.

AMU authorities were alerted to the incident around 9 p.m., Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali said. “We received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for treatment. We later learnt the victim was Danish Rao and that he was a teacher at the ABK School,” Ali told reporters.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aligarh News AMU News AMU Teacher Murder
