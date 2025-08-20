Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMinority Educational Institutions Bill Passed In Uttarakhand Assembly As Oppn Protest 

Minority Educational Institutions Bill Passed In Uttarakhand Assembly As Oppn Protest 

Amidst opposition protests, Uttarakhand passed the Minority Educational Institutions Bill, establishing the USMEA to regulate all minority institutions, not just Muslim ones.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dehradun, Aug 20 (IANS) The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday cleared the Minority Educational Institutions Bill, which seeks to regulate all the minority institutions in the state by setting up a new authority, amid chaos and uproar by the Opposition members.

The bill, introduced in the House a day ago, witnessed heated debate between the treasury and Opposition benches on Wednesday, with the latter creating a ruckus over alleged rigging in recently held Panchayat elections and also cornering the state government over poor law and order.

Before the Assembly proceedings started, many Congress leaders also staged a sit-in outside the Assembly.

With the passage of the Minority Educational Institutions Bill, the benefits of minority status will now not remain limited to the Muslims but will also extend to the Sikh, Jain, Christian, Parsi and Buddhist communities.

Currently, the minority status is granted to only those pertaining to Muslim educational institutions.

A newly formed Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority (USMEA) will now replace the existing Uttarakhand Madrassa Board, which will oversee giving recognition and setting standards for minority institutions.

The legislation, marking a new precedent in the state as well as the country, also saw the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress sparring, with the latter questioning the intent and motive of the Pushkar Dhami government.

The BJP countered the charges by claiming that this would give fair treatment to all the minorities and stated that the Opposition was resisting the repeal of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board Act, brought by the Harish Rawat government in 2016, because of its Muslim vote bank.

Notably, Uttarakhand is the first state to introduce a law to implement Universal Civil Code (UCC) for regulating personal laws, including marriages, divorce and adoption.

Like the UCC, the Minority Educational Institutions legislation proposes to bring all minority community-run institutions under the ambit of one common regulatory authority. Until now, only institutions run by the Muslim community were recognised as minority educational institutions.

By July 1, 2026, all madrasas running in the state will have to seek affiliation from the Uttarakhand Education Board and then apply for minority status with the Uttarakhand State Authority for Minority Education (USAME). It's only after they meet the criteria and stipulated conditions, the institution will be granted minority educational status; else, all the unrecognised madrasas will head towards closure.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Cities
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s House Day Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM’s House Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
Gaming
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Promote Esports & Ban Betting
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget