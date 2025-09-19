Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHyderabad Policeman Threatened During Milad-un-Nabi Procession, FIR Registered

Hyderabad Policeman Threatened During Milad-un-Nabi Procession, FIR Registered

Hyderabad police filed an FIR against unidentified individuals for allegedly threatening a traffic policeman during a Milad-un-Nabi procession.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 11:37 AM (IST)

Hyderabad, Sep 19 (PTI) An FIR was registered against unidentified persons for allegedly threatening a traffic policeman on duty during Milad-un-Nabi procession here on September 14 after he asked them not to cause noise pollution and block traffic.

The FIR was registered by police here on September 17 following a complaint by a Traffic Home Guard who was on security duty for the procession.

The complainant alleged that when he was on duty at the City College X Road, a group of individuals taking part in the Milad-un-Nabi procession deliberately stopped vehicles and caused a traffic jam.

The complainant advised them to proceed to ease the traffic congestion. Later, the same individuals came on a motorcycle and repeated their disruptive behaviour and created noise pollution in front of the Maternity Hospital there.

When the traffic police personnel requested them again to move forward, citing the presence of the Maternity Hospital, they threatened him with dire consequences, according to the FIR.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of BNS over allegations, including obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and criminal intimidation.

The Hyderabad City Police, in a post on X, said an FIR has been registered and legal action initiated in the matter.

"The case is currently under investigation by the SHO Hussainialam. We are committed to maintaining peace and will take strict action against anyone attempting to incite unrest or disturb the harmony of the community," the post said.

A purported video of the incident was posted by an X user. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Hyderabad
Embed widget