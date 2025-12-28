Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Messi India Tour: Bail Rejected For Organiser Satadru Dutta; Set To Be In Police Custody Till Jan 9

Messi India tour event organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail, jailed till January 9 over chaos at Yuvabharati, Kolkata.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 06:10 PM (IST)



A city court on Monday rejected the bail application of Satadru Dutta, the main organiser in the Messi event controversy, and ordered that he be remanded in judicial custody till January 9. Dutta appeared before the court holding a copy of the Gita as police opposed his release, alleging that the incident was pre-planned.

During the hearing, police told the court that agreements related to supplying food at the stadium had been finalised even before official permissions were obtained for the event. They further claimed that Dutta received ₹60 lakh in cash against a contract valued at ₹40 lakh.

Prosecutors also alleged that an understanding had been reached with police authorities on December 12 regarding logistical arrangements at the venue.

Chaos ‘Pre-Planned’, Say Police

Opposing the bail plea, the government counsel argued that the chaos at the event was not accidental but orchestrated. Police questioned why no professional event management company was appointed in Kolkata, unlike in the other three states where similar Messi events were held.

The police informed the court that tickets worth nearly ₹19 crore were sold for the event, with 34,576 people purchasing passes. Investigators also raised questions over football star Lionel Messi leaving the field within 20 minutes, suggesting that this too may have been pre-determined.

Probe Panel, Refund Warning

Dutta was arrested from the airport on December 13 following chaotic scenes at Yuva Bharati Krirangan during the event. Subsequently, State Police Director General Rajiv Kumar said a government committee had been formed to probe the incident and organisers had been asked to submit written explanations. He added that ticket money would have to be refunded to spectators or legal action would follow.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Javed Shamim said responsibility would be fixed only after completion of the investigation, assuring that the concerns of aggrieved football fans were being taken into account.

Several spectators alleged that despite purchasing tickets worth thousands of rupees, they were unable to see Messi due to heavy security deployment and the presence of VVIPs. “Common people could not see anything. We paid ₹11,800 for two tickets and were cheated,” a fan said.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
