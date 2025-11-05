Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMentally Unstable Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehichle In UP's Etah

Mentally Unstable Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehichle In UP's Etah

The incident took place near Mursama village on the Isauli-Jalesar road under the Sakarouli police station limits, they said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Etah (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A 45-year-old mentally unstable man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Etah district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place near Mursama village on the Isauli-Jalesar road under the Sakarouli police station limits, they said.

According to police, villagers spotted the body lying by the roadside early in the morning and alerted the authorities. The deceased's family members also reached the spot after receiving the news.

Station House Officer (SHO) Seema Tripathi said police personnel reached the site and took the body into custody. The deceased was identified as Ram Singh Lodhi, a resident of Daulatpur Gilola village under the Jalesar police station area.

Family members told police that Lodhi went missing from home on Tuesday evening. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Prima facie, the case appears to be a road accident, SHO Tripathi said, adding that efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle involved. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
