Rare Delhi Meeting Brings Meitei, Kuki BJP MLAs Together, 1st Since May 2023 Unrest

New Delhi: BJP legislators from Manipur belonging to both the Meitei and Kuki communities met together in Delhi on Sunday, marking their first joint meeting since May 2023. The discussions were held with the party’s central leadership and have fuelled speculation about the possible formation of a government in the state, which has been under President’s Rule since February.

Context of President’s Rule and Recent Signals

President’s Rule in Manipur has been extended for six months until February 2026, with any further extension requiring parliamentary or Election Commission approval. The Delhi meeting followed a request by a section of BJP MLAs urging the party leadership to take a call on government formation.

President Murmu’s Call for Reconciliation

The development comes days after President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Manipur, during which she said “the hills and valley have always complemented each other” and appealed for peace and reconciliation. The Meitei community largely inhabits the valley, while Kuki tribes live in districts designated as hill areas. The joint meeting is being seen as reflective of that message.

Party Leadership’s View

BJP national general secretary BL Santosh described the meeting as constructive.

“Held BJP Manipur legislature Party meeting today. It was a very fruitful exercise where peace and development of the state was discussed. Everyone resolved to strive hard to bring back normalcy in the state & get the developmental work going at full steam,” he said in a post on X.

Shift in Political Stance

Earlier, seven BJP MLAs from the Kuki community had supported the demand for a separate administration. Their participation in the joint meeting is being viewed as a step back from that position, aimed at the welfare of all communities, despite pressure and hostile remarks from some armed groups claiming to represent Kuki tribes.

Concerns Over Militancy and Civil Groups

Several Kuki civil society organisations, working alongside 24 militant groups under suspension of operations (SoO) agreements, have sought a division of Manipur to create a “separate administration”. While SoO provides limited protection, it does not permit destabilising activities or threats against elected representatives.

‘Renewed Cooperation’, Says BJP Leader

Manipur BJP spokesperson Michael Lamjathang Thadou said the meeting signalled stability and reconciliation.

“The Kuki-Meitei conflict in Manipur has officially come to an end today in New Delhi, with Kuki, Zomi, Hmar and Meitei MLAs coming together… All parties have reaffirmed their unity as members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly for the 2022-27 term, marking a reconciliation and renewed cooperation. Congratulations,” he said in a post on X.

Thadou, a youth leader from the Thadou tribe, has previously alleged that the reintroduction of the ‘Any Kuki Tribes’ category to the ST list in 2003 lies at the root of the crisis.

Human Cost of the Conflict

The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed more than 260 lives and left thousands displaced. At the Delhi meeting, the BJP leadership sought the cooperation of state leaders to help sustain peace and work towards the formation of a new government.