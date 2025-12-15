Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRare Delhi Meeting Brings Meitei, Kuki BJP MLAs Together, 1st Since May 2023 Unrest

Rare Delhi Meeting Brings Meitei, Kuki BJP MLAs Together, 1st Since May 2023 Unrest

The Delhi meeting followed a request by a section of BJP MLAs urging the party leadership to take a call on government formation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: BJP legislators from Manipur belonging to both the Meitei and Kuki communities met together in Delhi on Sunday, marking their first joint meeting since May 2023. The discussions were held with the party’s central leadership and have fuelled speculation about the possible formation of a government in the state, which has been under President’s Rule since February.

Context of President’s Rule and Recent Signals

President’s Rule in Manipur has been extended for six months until February 2026, with any further extension requiring parliamentary or Election Commission approval. The Delhi meeting followed a request by a section of BJP MLAs urging the party leadership to take a call on government formation.

President Murmu’s Call for Reconciliation

The development comes days after President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Manipur, during which she said “the hills and valley have always complemented each other” and appealed for peace and reconciliation. The Meitei community largely inhabits the valley, while Kuki tribes live in districts designated as hill areas. The joint meeting is being seen as reflective of that message.

Party Leadership’s View

BJP national general secretary BL Santosh described the meeting as constructive.
“Held BJP Manipur legislature Party meeting today. It was a very fruitful exercise where peace and development of the state was discussed. Everyone resolved to strive hard to bring back normalcy in the state & get the developmental work going at full steam,” he said in a post on X.

Shift in Political Stance

Earlier, seven BJP MLAs from the Kuki community had supported the demand for a separate administration. Their participation in the joint meeting is being viewed as a step back from that position, aimed at the welfare of all communities, despite pressure and hostile remarks from some armed groups claiming to represent Kuki tribes.

Concerns Over Militancy and Civil Groups

Several Kuki civil society organisations, working alongside 24 militant groups under suspension of operations (SoO) agreements, have sought a division of Manipur to create a “separate administration”. While SoO provides limited protection, it does not permit destabilising activities or threats against elected representatives.

‘Renewed Cooperation’, Says BJP Leader

Manipur BJP spokesperson Michael Lamjathang Thadou said the meeting signalled stability and reconciliation.
“The Kuki-Meitei conflict in Manipur has officially come to an end today in New Delhi, with Kuki, Zomi, Hmar and Meitei MLAs coming together… All parties have reaffirmed their unity as members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly for the 2022-27 term, marking a reconciliation and renewed cooperation. Congratulations,” he said in a post on X.

Thadou, a youth leader from the Thadou tribe, has previously alleged that the reintroduction of the ‘Any Kuki Tribes’ category to the ST list in 2003 lies at the root of the crisis.

Human Cost of the Conflict

The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed more than 260 lives and left thousands displaced. At the Delhi meeting, the BJP leadership sought the cooperation of state leaders to help sustain peace and work towards the formation of a new government.

Also read
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP MLAs BJP Meitei Kuki May 2023 North East Unrest
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights
Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights
World
Trump Condemns 'Antisemitic Attack' At Australia's Bondi Beach That Killed 15, Injured 40
'Antisemitic Attack': Trump Condemns Bondi Beach Shooting That Killed 15
World
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Convicted Under National Security Law, Could Face Life Imprisonment
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Convicted Under National Security Law, Could Face Life Imprisonment
India
‘Never Allowed In India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
‘Never Allowed In India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Why RELOS Has Rattled US Strategic Community
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget