Meetings With Shah, State Chief Signal Dilip Ghosh’s Comeback Role In Bengal BJP

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has indicated a return to active politics in West Bengal as the state heads towards Assembly elections next year. The renewed activity follows a series of meetings in Delhi and Kolkata, suggesting that the party is looking to deploy him more prominently in the run-up to the polls.

Meetings With BJP Leadership

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, Ghosh held talks with newly appointed BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya on Thursday morning. Amitabh Chakraborty was also present at the meeting, where discussions reportedly centred on how Ghosh could be utilised organisationally across the state.

Sources said Ghosh is likely to be deployed extensively in roadshows and processions, with a focus on energising the party cadre. He is also expected to share the stage with Bhattacharya at a BJP meeting in Durgapur on January 13.

Digha Temple Visit Controversy

Ghosh also addressed criticism surrounding his visit to the Jagannath temple in Digha last year, during which he paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Speaking in an exclusive interview to ABP Anand, he defended his actions.

“After going to the Jagannath temple in Digha, I was given an issue. Whose temple? The temple of Lord Jagannath Dev, why not go? There are many things that are necessary and unnecessary. Was it necessary to send me to fight in Burdwan? I do not do politics by color or face. Some people are afraid that they will always get lost in politics. Dilip Ghosh is not afraid of these things,” he said.

This marks the first time Ghosh has publicly responded to the criticism over the Digha visit.

Possible Return To Electoral Politics

According to sources, Ghosh has expressed his desire to contest the next Assembly elections from the Kharagpur constituency in West Midnapore and has conveyed this to both the state and central BJP leadership. His precise role is expected to be finalised after further consultations.

Responding to a question on whether he intends to contest the elections, Ghosh said, “Since I have contested elections multiple times, I will have to contest as a public representative. If I had not contested the elections at all, then I would not have had any questions. I was told to contest then, I contested whenever I was ordered to. I did not even have the desire to contest in politics.”

Party sources indicated that the BJP has effectively made it clear that Ghosh will remain actively involved in the state’s political campaign.