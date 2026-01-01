Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMeetings With Shah, State Chief Signal Dilip Ghosh’s Comeback Role In Bengal BJP

Meetings With Shah, State Chief Signal Dilip Ghosh’s Comeback Role In Bengal BJP

Amitabh Chakraborty was also present at the meeting, where discussions reportedly centred on how Ghosh could be utilised organisationally across the state.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has indicated a return to active politics in West Bengal as the state heads towards Assembly elections next year. The renewed activity follows a series of meetings in Delhi and Kolkata, suggesting that the party is looking to deploy him more prominently in the run-up to the polls.

Meetings With BJP Leadership

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, Ghosh held talks with newly appointed BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya on Thursday morning. Amitabh Chakraborty was also present at the meeting, where discussions reportedly centred on how Ghosh could be utilised organisationally across the state.

Sources said Ghosh is likely to be deployed extensively in roadshows and processions, with a focus on energising the party cadre. He is also expected to share the stage with Bhattacharya at a BJP meeting in Durgapur on January 13.

Digha Temple Visit Controversy

Ghosh also addressed criticism surrounding his visit to the Jagannath temple in Digha last year, during which he paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Speaking in an exclusive interview to ABP Anand, he defended his actions.

“After going to the Jagannath temple in Digha, I was given an issue. Whose temple? The temple of Lord Jagannath Dev, why not go? There are many things that are necessary and unnecessary. Was it necessary to send me to fight in Burdwan? I do not do politics by color or face. Some people are afraid that they will always get lost in politics. Dilip Ghosh is not afraid of these things,” he said.

This marks the first time Ghosh has publicly responded to the criticism over the Digha visit.

Possible Return To Electoral Politics

According to sources, Ghosh has expressed his desire to contest the next Assembly elections from the Kharagpur constituency in West Midnapore and has conveyed this to both the state and central BJP leadership. His precise role is expected to be finalised after further consultations.

Responding to a question on whether he intends to contest the elections, Ghosh said, “Since I have contested elections multiple times, I will have to contest as a public representative. If I had not contested the elections at all, then I would not have had any questions. I was told to contest then, I contested whenever I was ordered to. I did not even have the desire to contest in politics.”

Party sources indicated that the BJP has effectively made it clear that Ghosh will remain actively involved in the state’s political campaign.

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Comeback BJP Meetings With Amit Shah Dilip Ghosh Jagannath Temple
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Another Hindu Man Lynched, Set On Fire In Bangladesh: Reports
Another Hindu Man Lynched, Set On Fire In Bangladesh: Reports
World
Blast During New Year Party Shakes Swiss Bar, Around 100 Present: What We Know So Far
Blast During New Year Party Shakes Swiss Bar, Around 100 Present: What We Know So Far
News
‘An Insult To India’: Owaisi ‘Advises’ PM Modi To Reject China’s Ceasefire Claim
‘An Insult To India’: Owaisi ‘Advises’ PM Modi To Reject China’s Ceasefire Claim
India
First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears Final Trials-Check Routes & Launch Date
First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears Final Trials-Check Routes & Launch Date
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget