Amritpal Singh Gets One-Day Bail After 3 Years, To Attend Grandmother's Funeral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amritpal Singh granted one-day bail for grandmother's funeral.

He returns to Punjab November 14 for last rites.

Court cited humanitarian grounds for granting interim bail.

Singh remains jailed under UAPA after NSA removal.

Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, has been granted one-day interim bail by an Amritsar court to attend his grandmother's funeral.

Amritpal is scheduled to be released from Dibrugarh jail on Saturday, November 14. He will return to Punjab after more than three years to attend the last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur.

Along with Amritpal, his uncle Harjeet Singh has been granted interim bail for three days, while Sukhman has received two days' bail.

Amritpal Singh To Attend Grandmother's Last Rites On November 14

According to his lawyer, Charan Kaur's last rites will be performed on November 14, and Amritpal will be present for the ceremony.

The ashes will be immersed on November 15, followed by the commencement of the Sri Akhand Path Sahib. The final prayer is scheduled for November 17.

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Why Did The Court Grant Amritpal Interim Bail?

Amritpal's lawyer had filed an application seeking four days of interim bail. The matter was heard by an Amritsar court, which granted him relief citing family and humanitarian circumstances.

The application argued that even prisoners facing serious charges have the right to attend important family occasions.

Earlier, Amritpal's lawyer, Karamveer Singh, had maintained that attending the last rites and performing the rituals of a deceased family member was his constitutional right. He also argued that Amritpal, as a Member of Parliament, needed to be present for the ceremonies.

Why Is Amritpal Singh Lodged In Dibrugarh Jail?

Amritpal Singh was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) in April 2023. The NSA was lifted against him in April this year. However, at the request of the Punjab government, he continues to remain in Dibrugarh jail in connection with another case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

This will be the second time Amritpal has been released from jail. He was previously granted a one-day release to take oath as a Member of Parliament after being elected from Khadoor Sahib.

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