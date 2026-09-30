Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Gupta questioned restricting girls, emphasizing boys' upbringing instead.

She urged police, civic bodies, judiciary accountability for women's safety.

Supreme Court noted public safety gaps, inadequate infrastructure recently.

Remarks followed renewed concerns over women's safety in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Rape Case: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday questioned why women and girls are often asked to change their behaviour or face restrictions after incidents of sexual violence, saying greater attention must be paid to the behaviour and upbringing of boys.

Speaking at the diamond jubilee function of Maitreyi College, Gupta said ensuring women's safety cannot be reduced to telling girls where they can go or what they should do. She also called for greater accountability from the police, civic administration and judiciary in making Delhi’s public spaces safer.

Her remarks came amid renewed concerns over the safety of women and minors in the national capital. The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a series of reported sexual offences in Delhi-NCR and said public spaces such as parks, roads and buses cannot become high-risk zones because of inadequate lighting, surveillance or patrolling.

‘Why Only Girls?’

Gupta said families and society frequently respond to crimes against women by asking girls to follow more restrictions.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "In Delhi, we frequently hear of incidents that cast doubt on the safety and security of girls; in such situations, families and society often talk about imposing restrictions. But why only on girls? ...what about the boys?"



Gupta said the emphasis should also be on counselling boys and addressing how they are raised and behave towards women.



She said: "I believe that our Prime Minister is the only leader who, back in 2014 when he first assumed office, spoke from the ramparts of the Red Fort and asked: 'You keep lecturing girls, but when will you talk to the boys? When will you counsel the boys?'...it shouldn't even need to be said that no means no...the police must do their job to ensure the entire city becomes safe and secure."

#WATCH | Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta says, "In Delhi, we frequently hear of incidents that cast doubt on the safety and security of girls; in such situations, families and society often talk about imposing restrictions. But why only on girls? ...what about the boys? I believe that our… pic.twitter.com/siWHMU9epR — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

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Police, Civic Duties

The Delhi chief minister also stressed that women's safety requires action beyond individual behaviour.

She said "The administration must fulfill its duties—identifying where lighting, cameras, and security personnel are needed—and ensure these tasks are executed."

Gupta said there should be no area where safety gaps are allowed to persist, placing responsibility on civic agencies to identify vulnerable locations and improve basic security infrastructure.

Courts Must Act

Gupta also called for quicker judicial action in cases involving women and girls.

Turning to the judiciary, the CM said, "The judiciary must act whenever a case arises involving a daughter or woman in need of justice; such cases must be expedited to deliver justice swiftly, send a strong message to society, and punish the perpetrators and wrongdoers..."



"Speaking today as a woman, a mother, and the Chief Minister, I want to tell all my daughters: I stand with you...let me assure you: there is no place in our city for fear, terror, or oppression," she declared.

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Aastha Kunj Case

Gupta's remarks come days after the Supreme Court took note of the alleged gang rape of a minor at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple, along with other reported sexual offences in Delhi-NCR. The court said the incidents raised serious concerns about the safety of public spaces and initiated suo motu proceedings.

The court also referred to the alleged assault at Aastha Kunj as highlighting vulnerabilities faced by women and children in spaces that should be safe and accessible. It directed authorities to address security gaps, including issues relating to lighting, surveillance and patrolling.