MCA Student Dies By Suicide At Greater Noida Hostel; “I Give Up” Note Found

A third-year MCA student at NIET College in Greater Noida died by suicide in his hostel room on Thursday. The incident took place at Crown Hostel in Tugalpur, located in the Knowledge Park police station area. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Krishnakant, a resident of Jharkhand.

The discovery triggered panic across the hostel and college campus. Police reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem, and informed the family.

Room Found Locked From Inside

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon. Krishnakant shared Room No. 79 on the third floor with his roommate, Ritik. On Thursday morning, he told Ritik he would not attend college and asked him to return later.

Around noon, Krishnakant’s father called Ritik, expressing fear that his son might harm himself. Alarmed, Ritik contacted friends at the hostel and asked them to check immediately.

When the friends broke open the locked door, they found Krishnakant hanging from the ceiling hook. He was brought down, but had already died.

Suicide Note Found

Police recovered a short handwritten suicide note from the room. It read: "I give up. Give my body and my things to my family. Please, sorry for the trouble.”

The note suggests the student was under mental stress, though the exact cause remains unclear. Police say they are probing all angles.

Health Issues Likely a Trigger

Ritik told police that although Krishnakant was academically strong, he suffered from a severe head-related medical condition. Whenever he studied for long hours, his head would bend involuntarily, causing him distress. The issue had begun affecting both his studies and daily life, possibly increasing his mental burden.

Police are speaking to the family, friends and college authorities to ascertain what led to the suicide. Investigators are also examining his mobile phone, hostel entry records and recent behaviour.