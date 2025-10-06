MBBS Student Raped At Delhi Hotel, Clip Used To Blackmail Her

An 18-year-old medical student has accused a 20-year-old acquaintance of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar after allegedly spiking her drink during a gathering last month.

According to the complaint, the accused invited the student, who hails from Jind in Haryana and currently resides in a Delhi hostel, to a party at a hotel on September 9. She told police that he was accompanied by two friends who allegedly drugged her drink. The accused then allegedly raped her, while his friends recorded the act and later assaulted her as well, investigators said.

The woman further alleged that the main accused used the recorded footage to blackmail her, threatening to share it online if she refused to meet him again. He allegedly continued to assault her several times over the following weeks.

Complaint Filed After Delhi Woman Raped

She confided in her family and approached the police on October 2, after which a formal complaint was registered on Friday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to sexual assault and blackmail, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.

“The woman has been counselled and her statement is being recorded before a magistrate. Multiple police teams are searching for the accused, who are currently absconding,” Singh said.

A senior officer familiar with the investigation said all three suspects are from Jind and that preliminary evidence supports the survivor’s account.

The case comes weeks after another incident in north Delhi’s Civil Lines, where a woman alleged gang rape at a party after her drink was spiked.