HomeCities‘Even If Govt Fires Bullets At Us...’: Jarange Likens Fadnavis To Chameleon Amid Maratha Quota Protest

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil is on a hunger strike demanding immediate Maratha reservation under the OBC category, based on existing Kunbi records. He accuses the government of delaying tactics and criticises Fadnavis.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday hardened his stance against the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government, insisting that a government resolution (GR) on reservations be issued without delay, based on existing records. Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan since Friday, declared that the agitation would not end until demands were met.

“We won’t budge from the protest venue till demands are met even if the Fadnavis govt fires bullets at us,” Jarange asserted, as per news agency PTI.

This comes as Mumbai Police allowed the Maratha activist to continue his protest at Azad Maidan for another day, news agency ANI reported. Patil has been on a hunger strike for three days, demanding a 10 per cent reservation for Marathas under the OBC category, and has vowed not to drink water until his demands are met.

Jarange Stresses To Categorise Marathas As Kunbis

Addressing reporters, Jarange argued that the Maratha community qualifies as a sub-caste of Kunbis, an agrarian group already benefiting from quota under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

“There are 58 lakh records that have been found which show links of Marathas as Kunbis. Those who want reservation will take it. Don’t generalise Marathas as Kunbis if there is a legal issue,” he said.

Accusing the state of dragging its feet, he alleged, “The Maharashtra government is indulging in time-wasting tactics on the Maratha quota issue.”

Jarange Slams CM Fadnavis, Likens Him To Chameleon

Jarange lashed out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, comparing him to a chameleon, and accused him of failing to keep his earlier promises.

“He announced that the first decision he would take on becoming CM was to give quota to the Dhangar community. Did he do that? He said farm loans would be waived. Did he do that? If you don’t give us reservation you will not win even a gram panchayat seat,” Jarange declared.

He further alleged that police were preventing people from reaching Mumbai to join his protest. “They will return back but will ensure that your MPs and MLAs with their families will have to leave Maharashtra,” he warned, as per PTI.

‘Victory Procession Or Funeral’: Manoj Jarange Tells Supporters

Despite the fiery rhetoric, Jarange urged his supporters, thousands of whom have gathered in the state capital, to maintain calm.

“There will either be a victory procession or his funeral procession,” he remarked, while cautioning against hooliganism.

Jarange also responded to an incident where NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule was mobbed by slogan-shouting protesters during her visit to Azad Maidan, and some journalists were jeered at.

“All those coming to the site must be treated with respect,” he appealed, while urging the media to acknowledge that many demonstrators were from poor, rural families.

 

