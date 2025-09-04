Manipur Violence Sees Major Breakthrough As Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-2 For Commuters

In a significant step towards restoring calm in Manipur, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has agreed to reopen National Highway-02, allowing free movement of commuters and essential supplies, the Union Home Ministry announced on Thursday.

The breakthrough came after several rounds of talks in New Delhi between ministry officials and a delegation from the KZC. The council also pledged full cooperation with central security forces tasked with maintaining peace along the highway, which has long been regarded as a lifeline for the state.

“The Kuki-Zo Council has committed to cooperate with security forces deployed by the Government of India to maintain peace along NH-2,” the ministry said in an official statement.

National Highway-02 serves as a vital corridor linking Manipur with Nagaland and the wider Northeast. However, the route had been blocked since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, severely disrupting the flow of goods and daily travel.

The conflict, largely involving the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, has left deep scars on the state. Months of clashes have claimed lives, forced thousands from their homes, and triggered a humanitarian crisis that continues to weigh heavily on displaced families.

Officials in both Imphal and New Delhi view the reopening of NH-2 as more than just a logistical move. They see it as a confidence-building measure, one that could ease the suffering of those in relief camps and bring a measure of normalcy back to communities battered by violence.

On the same day, the Home Ministry confirmed that a tripartite meeting was held in the capital with representatives from the Manipur government, the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), and the United People’s Front (UPF).

That meeting concluded with the signing of a renewed Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement. Under the re-negotiated terms, the agreement will remain in effect for one year from the date of signing, aimed at keeping armed groups committed to the peace process.