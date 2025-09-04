Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesManipur Violence Sees Major Breakthrough As Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-2 For Commuters

Manipur Violence Sees Major Breakthrough As Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-2 For Commuters

This vital route, blocked since May 2023 due to ethnic violence, is crucial for Manipur's supply lines. A renewed Suspension of Operations agreement was also signed with Kuki groups.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 04:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a significant step towards restoring calm in Manipur, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has agreed to reopen National Highway-02, allowing free movement of commuters and essential supplies, the Union Home Ministry announced on Thursday.

The breakthrough came after several rounds of talks in New Delhi between ministry officials and a delegation from the KZC. The council also pledged full cooperation with central security forces tasked with maintaining peace along the highway, which has long been regarded as a lifeline for the state.

“The Kuki-Zo Council has committed to cooperate with security forces deployed by the Government of India to maintain peace along NH-2,” the ministry said in an official statement.

National Highway-02 serves as a vital corridor linking Manipur with Nagaland and the wider Northeast. However, the route had been blocked since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, severely disrupting the flow of goods and daily travel.

The conflict, largely involving the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, has left deep scars on the state. Months of clashes have claimed lives, forced thousands from their homes, and triggered a humanitarian crisis that continues to weigh heavily on displaced families.

Officials in both Imphal and New Delhi view the reopening of NH-2 as more than just a logistical move. They see it as a confidence-building measure, one that could ease the suffering of those in relief camps and bring a measure of normalcy back to communities battered by violence.

On the same day, the Home Ministry confirmed that a tripartite meeting was held in the capital with representatives from the Manipur government, the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), and the United People’s Front (UPF).

That meeting concluded with the signing of a renewed Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement. Under the re-negotiated terms, the agreement will remain in effect for one year from the date of signing, aimed at keeping armed groups committed to the peace process.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 04:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manipur News NH2
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Gujaratis Shouldn’t Underestimate Biharis’: Lalu Yadav As BJP’s Bihar Bandh Gets Mixed Response; Who Said What
‘Gujaratis Shouldn’t Underestimate Biharis’: Lalu Yadav As BJP’s Bihar Bandh Gets Mixed Response; Who Said What
Election 2025
Bihar Bandh: RJD Alleges Pregnant Woman Stopped, Teachers' Clothes Pulled During BJP's Protest
Bihar Bandh: RJD Alleges Pregnant Woman Stopped, Teachers' Clothes Pulled During BJP's Protest
Business
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
Election 2025
Starring Akhilesh, Tejashwi, RaGa In And As 'Tridev': Election Poster War Gets Heated On Bihar Bandh
Starring Akhilesh, Tejashwi, RaGa In And As 'Tridev': Election Poster War Gets Heated On Bihar Bandh
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget