At least 43 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur resigned en masse from the party’s Phungyar Mandal in Ukhrul district just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anticipated visit to the state. The resignations included the mandal president, as well as chiefs of the Mahila, Yuva and Kisan morchas, alongside several booth presidents from the Naga-majority constituency.

In a joint statement, the members voiced dissatisfaction with the functioning of the organisation, news agency PTI reported.

“We are deeply concerned over the present state of affairs within the party and highlighted lack of consultation, inclusiveness, and respect for grassroots leadership as key reasons behind the step. Our loyalty to the party and its ideology has always been unwavering. We reaffirm our commitment to work for the welfare of our community and the people of Manipur,” the statement read.

The Manipur BJP has not issued any official response to the resignations so far.

PM Modi’s first Manipur visit since ethnic clashes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Manipur on Saturday, which would mark his first visit since the outbreak of ethnic clashes between Meiteis from the Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo groups in the hill districts in May 2023. The violence claimed more than 260 lives and left thousands displaced.

Following the turmoil, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stepped down in February, after which the Centre imposed President’s Rule in the state.

Security intensified across Imphal, Churachandpur

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements are underway in Imphal and Churachandpur in anticipation of the prime minister’s programme. According to officials quoted by PTI, both state and central forces have been deployed in large numbers at Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the two key venues for Modi’s events.

Frisking has been intensified at entry points such as Sanjenthong, Minuthong and Moirangkhom, while central and state security teams are conducting round-the-clock inspections of Kangla Fort. Boats from the state disaster management force have been deployed to patrol the fort’s moats. “Sniffer dogs and advanced tools are being used to detect any unwanted materials. Security personnel are taking turns to patrol the periphery and premises of the fort on foot to scan for any unwanted signs. Entry of all to the fort is being registered and checked, and tourist access to the fort has been restricted,” a central security official told PTI.

Officials added that maximum alert has been issued with regular drills and daily review meetings taking place under the supervision of senior officers. An advance team of central security forces has also reached Churachandpur, where bamboo barricades are being erected along the route to Peace Ground, and the area decorated with flowers.

Crackdown on militants amid preparations in Manipur

Elsewhere in the state, security agencies have stepped up area domination exercises and search operations in vulnerable pockets. Temporary checkpoints manned by state forces and CRPF personnel have been set up across both hill and valley districts.

According to PTI, three militants were arrested in the past 48 hours. Those detained include a cadre of the banned PREPAK outfit, who was found with a 9mm pistol at his residence in Imphal West; a member of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Koireng) apprehended in Bishnupur; and a cadre of the banned KCP (Taibangnganba) arrested in Imphal East.