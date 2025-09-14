Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesManipur Mob Clash: Protest Erupts After Arrests Over Modi Banner Vandalism

Manipur Mob Clash: Protest Erupts After Arrests Over Modi Banner Vandalism

The protest, demanding their release, escalated near the police station. Modi's visit, his first since the May ethnic clashes, aimed to promote peace and development in the region.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 07:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Churachandpur/ Imphal, Sep 14 (PTI) A mob clashed with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Sunday, protesting the arrest of two youths for allegedly vandalising the banners and cutouts put up in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.

On the night of September 11, several banners and cutouts put up at Pearsonmun and Phailien Bazaar were vandalised. In connection with that incident, several youths were picked up by the police. While all of them were released after questioning, two youths were arrested.

Demanding their immediate release, a mob started a demonstration near the Churachandpur police station. The situation subsequently escalated, and they hurled at the security forces.

Police said they were trying to bring the situation under control.

Modi visited the state on Saturday for the first time after ethnic clashes broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023. He addressed a public rally in Churachandpur, promising to make the state a "symbol of peace".

He also met the people affected by the violence in the district and unveiled a slew of developmental projects. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 07:06 PM (IST)
Manipur News
