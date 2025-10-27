Man Wanted In Murder Case Arrested After Encounter With UP Police In Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A man wanted in the murder of a roadways contract driver was arrested following an exchange of fire with police in Prayagraj, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said the accused, identified as Ali, was apprehended near a dilapidated building in Lal Bihara area after a brief encounter late Sunday night. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

A joint team of Dhoomanganj and Colonelganj police stations, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG), had reached the area when the accused opened fire at them.

"Ali and his associate Nurain fired at the police team. In retaliatory action, Ali was shot in the leg and overpowered, while Nurain managed to escape under the cover of darkness," Shandilya said.

According to police, the case pertains to the murder of Ravendra alias Munnu, a roadways contractual driver, who was beaten to death with bricks and stones near the Mundera Chungi petrol pump in the Dhoomanganj area a few days ago.

Based on a complaint filed by Ravendra's brother Narendra, a case was registered against Hasnain, Nurain, Ali, Kamran, Irfan, Hussain, Kaif and four unidentified persons, all residents of Mariyadih village.

"Each of the accused carried a reward of Rs 25,000. So far, six people have been arrested and sent to jail for sheltering the prime accused," the DCP added.

