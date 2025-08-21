Man Consumes Poison At Yogi's 'Janata Darbar', Hospitalised

A 65-year-old man from Ghaziabad was hospitalised on Thursday morning after allegedly consuming poison during the ‘Janata Darbar’ at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:50 am when the man, identified as Satveer Gurjar, reached the CM’s residence and told those present that he had consumed poison. Security personnel and officials immediately rushed him to the civil hospital in an ambulance. Doctors later confirmed his condition as stable.

Police personnel remain deployed at the hospital as further legal and procedural action is being taken, Lucknow Police said in a statement.

Incident Comes Day After Delhi CM Attacked At Public Meeting

The shocking incident comes close on the heels of the recent attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunvai' at her Civil Lines residence in the national capital. A man from Rajkot, Gujarat, allegedly slapped the chief minister.

While the two incidents are unrelated, they have collectively underscored the tense and volatile climate in the political and public space, from violent targeting of leaders to desperate acts of ordinary citizens.

The UP Police have assured that security at the CM’s Janata Darbar will be further tightened, even as investigations into both incidents continue.