RG Kar Medical Student Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances, Family Blames Boyfriend

A 24-year-old final-year medical student of Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital died under mysterious circumstances at Malda Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, police confirmed.

The deceased, identified as Anindita Soren, was admitted in critical condition before her death. Her family has alleged that her boyfriend, a junior doctor at Malda Medical College, was responsible, reported PTI.

Family’s Allegations

Anindita’s mother, Alpana Tudu, said her daughter had been in a relationship with Ujjwal Soren, a resident of Purulia. The two reportedly met on social media and at various medical events before their friendship developed into a romantic relationship.

According to Tudu, disagreements over marriage had strained the relationship. “My daughter was insisting on marriage, but he was unwilling. This led to frequent quarrels between them,” she alleged.

She added that Ujjwal informed the family on Friday that Anindita had fallen seriously ill and was admitted to Malda hospital. “Today we were told she had died. Our daughter had visited home in Balurghat last Sunday and left for Kolkata the next day. How did she end up in Malda and fall ill suddenly? We want police to interrogate him,” Tudu said.

Police Investigation

Police said the exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report is completed. “We are trying to locate Ujjwal to hear his version of events,” a senior officer said.

The family has lodged a complaint alleging that Anindita was poisoned before being taken to the hospital. Authorities are now probing the claims while awaiting forensic confirmation.

A College Under Spotlight

The death has once again cast a shadow over R G Kar Medical College, which was in the national spotlight last year following the rape and murder of a female doctor during her night duty. That case had sparked nationwide outrage and raised concerns over the safety of women in medical institutions.