‘If Tejashwi Yadav Were Here…’: Maithili Thakur Shares First Assembly Debate Experience

Maithili Thakur on Thursday reflected on her first day witnessing a legislative debate, calling it a learning experience that gave her a deeper sense of democracy from inside the House. She said she listened carefully to every word spoken and realised how much hard work is required in political life.

She added that all members were given time to present their views, including leaders from her own party. Thakur said sitting inside the Assembly made her truly feel the spirit of democracy. Remarking on the Opposition’s role, she said that if Tejashwi Yadav had been present, he would have spoken even more strongly as the Leader of the Opposition.

‘False narrative being created on bulldozer action’

Responding to questions raised by the Opposition over bulldozer action, a BJP MLA said a false narrative was being created around the issue.

‘Encroachment is being removed, not targeted’

He said that apart from Samrat Choudhary, several other leaders had clarified that the action was aimed at removing encroachments. He added that if opponents feel uneasy about good governance, they should.