Thane–Mulund New Suburban Railway Station Project Back On Track As Funding Issue Resolved

Daily commuters travelling between Thane and Mulund have reason to cheer, as the long-pending proposal for a new suburban railway station between the two busy nodes is set to regain momentum. The project, which had stalled due to funding constraints, has now received a major push after the issue was resolved.

Centre Clears Funding, Construction To Resume

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske announced via social media that the Central Government has decided to bear the entire cost of the project. With this decision, work on the station, halted for a long time, is expected to restart soon, bringing significant relief to lakhs of suburban train commuters who have been demanding the station for years.

The proposed station between Thane and Mulund had earlier received approval under the Smart Cities Mission. Initially estimated at around Rs 120 crore, construction had progressed to nearly 60 per cent completion. However, due to cost escalation, the total expenditure rose to about Rs 245 crore. With the Smart Cities Mission timeline ending in March 2025, concerns emerged over arranging additional funds, raising fears that the project could be shelved.

Efforts By MPs Lead To Breakthrough

To revive the project, MP Naresh Mhaske and Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha leader Dr Shrikant Shinde repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament and met Ashwini Vaishnaw, stressing the project’s importance for Mumbai’s suburban rail network. They also highlighted the need for better coordination between the Railway Ministry, the state government and other departments.

Following these efforts, the Centre decided that the entire cost of the project would be borne by the railway administration.

Rail Minister Assures Swift Completion

During the winter session of Parliament, MPs once again met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after which he spoke to Eknath Shinde and assured him that the stalled work would resume immediately and be completed at the earliest.

Once operational, the new station is expected to significantly ease congestion at Thane and Mulund stations, reduce travel time for daily commuters, and make journeys more comfortable. The project is also expected to boost development in the Thane-Mulund corridor, improving overall connectivity and infrastructure in the region.