Maharashtra: Man Accused Of Raping Two Sisters In Palghar Arrested

Palghar: The Palghar police have arrested a 23-year-old absconding man from Bharuch in neighbouring Gujarat in connection with the alleged rape and blackmail of a woman and her minor sister here in Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

The arrest comes after a multi-state manhunt was launched to track down the culprit, who had been on the run since the crime came to light in Palghar's Dahanu area two weeks ago.

Following a rigorous pursuit, the accused was apprehended from Bharuch on Saturday night, a senior police official told PTI.

The police had registered the case on June 1 against relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint by the victims of sexual exploitation and blackmail.

The incident had sparked outrage, and BJP MLC Chitra Wagh visited the victims' family and the Dahanu police station on June 6, demanding immediate and strict action in the case.

She had also alleged that the accused's residential structure was unauthorised and demanded its demolition.

Wagh later approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the case.

The Palghar police had formed multiple teams that fanned out into neighbouring states before apprehending the accused from Gujarat. Further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are underway, officials said.

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