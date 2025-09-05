Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMaharashtra Shocker: Husband Beheads Wife, Chops Off Body Into 17 Pieces

Maharashtra Shocker: Husband Beheads Wife, Chops Off Body Into 17 Pieces

A man in Bhiwandi killed his wife and chopped her body into 17 pieces. Police have formed SITs to probe the gruesome murder.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a chilling crime that has shocked Maharashtra, police in Bhiwandi have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and chopping her body into 17 pieces. The case came to light after the severed head of the victim, believed to be 25 to 28 years old, was discovered near the Idgah Road slum and slaughterhouse area on August 30, according to NDTV.

The accused, identified as Taha, has been taken into custody. Police said that he has been giving inconsistent statements, making it difficult to immediately establish the motive behind the murder.

Accused Confesses to Dismembering Wife

During questioning, Taha reportedly admitted to killing his wife, Parveen alias Muskan Mohammad Taha Ansari, and disposing of her body parts across different parts of the city. He told investigators that he chopped her body into 17 pieces before scattering them, police sources revealed.

Authorities have launched extensive search operations to recover the remaining body parts. Drones and fire brigade teams have been deployed to assist in the process.

ALSO READ: Delhi Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Social Media Activity, Dies After Consuming Poison

The murder came to light after Muskan’s mother, Hanifa Khan, lodged a missing complaint. She told police that her daughter’s phone had been switched off for two days and that repeated calls to her son-in-law went unanswered.

According to Bhoiwada Police Station senior inspector Ashok Ratanparkhi, Hanifa was shown a photo of the severed head recovered by police, and she identified it as her daughter’s. The head was later sent to Indira Gandhi Sub District Hospital for examination.

Mr Ratanparkhi declined to disclose details about the location of the murder or the process of decapitation. Police are also searching for the murder weapon.

SITs Formed to Investigate Case

Given the gruesome nature of the crime, two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been set up under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhiwandi Murder Case
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Genocide Of Indian Muslims': Mahmood Madani; Slams PM, Oppn For Deteriorating Political Discourse
'No Genocide Of Indian Muslims': Mahmood Madani; Slams PM, Oppn For Deteriorating Political Discourse
Auto
Tata Cars To Get Cheaper; Tiago, Tigor, Nexon & More See Massive Price Cut — Check Details
Tata Cars To Get Cheaper; Tiago, Tigor, Nexon & More See Massive Price Cut — Check Details
World
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin
Entertainment
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget