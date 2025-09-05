Maharashtra Shocker: Husband Beheads Wife, Chops Off Body Into 17 Pieces

In a chilling crime that has shocked Maharashtra, police in Bhiwandi have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and chopping her body into 17 pieces. The case came to light after the severed head of the victim, believed to be 25 to 28 years old, was discovered near the Idgah Road slum and slaughterhouse area on August 30, according to NDTV.

The accused, identified as Taha, has been taken into custody. Police said that he has been giving inconsistent statements, making it difficult to immediately establish the motive behind the murder.

Accused Confesses to Dismembering Wife

During questioning, Taha reportedly admitted to killing his wife, Parveen alias Muskan Mohammad Taha Ansari, and disposing of her body parts across different parts of the city. He told investigators that he chopped her body into 17 pieces before scattering them, police sources revealed.

Authorities have launched extensive search operations to recover the remaining body parts. Drones and fire brigade teams have been deployed to assist in the process.

ALSO READ: Delhi Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Social Media Activity, Dies After Consuming Poison

The murder came to light after Muskan’s mother, Hanifa Khan, lodged a missing complaint. She told police that her daughter’s phone had been switched off for two days and that repeated calls to her son-in-law went unanswered.

According to Bhoiwada Police Station senior inspector Ashok Ratanparkhi, Hanifa was shown a photo of the severed head recovered by police, and she identified it as her daughter’s. The head was later sent to Indira Gandhi Sub District Hospital for examination.

Mr Ratanparkhi declined to disclose details about the location of the murder or the process of decapitation. Police are also searching for the murder weapon.

SITs Formed to Investigate Case

Given the gruesome nature of the crime, two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been set up under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Commissioner of Police.