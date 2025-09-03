Delhi Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Social Media Activity, Dies After Consuming Poison

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife following a quarrel over her social media activity and later consumed poison in Delhi's Najafgarh area died on Wednesday, police.

Aman, 35, an e-rickshaw driver, had allegedly strangled his wife to death on Tuesday. Hours later, he consumed poison and tried to hang himself from a ceiling fan at their rented accommodation in Old Roshanpura, they said.

However, the ‘chunni’ (scarf) broke and Aman fell down. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, police said.

The couple, residents of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, got married 10 years ago. They had two sons -- aged nine and five, police said.

The woman was earlier married to Aman's elder brother, who allegedly committed suicide.

"During initial inquiry, it has surfaced that Aman used to beat his wife for posting reels and videos on social media," a senior police officer said.

At 4.23 am on Tuesday, a PCR call was received at the Najafgarh Police Station about a murder, following which a team was dispatched to the scene.

"Aman objected to her making reels and remaining active on different social media platforms, where she described herself as a social media artist with about 6,000 followers," the officer said, adding that the couple often argued over the issue.

On Tuesday, the argument between them escalated, and Aman allegedly strangled his wife to death, police said, adding that the statements of neighbours and relatives have been recorded.

