Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Advocate Kavita's family alleges dowry harassment and murder 99 days post-marriage.

Family claims substantial gifts given, yet further dowry demands persisted.

Kavita died same night, after falling in bathroom, family alleges.

Family seeks justice, citing post-mortem with head injuries.

Nearly a year after the death of 27-year-old advocate Kavita under mysterious circumstances in Jabalpur, her family continues to seek justice, alleging that she was subjected to dowry harassment and ultimately killed just 99 days after her marriage.

The case has drawn renewed attention amid recent public discussions surrounding alleged dowry-related deaths, including the widely discussed Twisha Sharma case.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Kavita, a Chennai resident and practising advocate at the Madras High Court, married Major Dr Om Nagarjun of the Jammu and Kashmir-based RRC Regiment in March 2025.

Her father, P. Dakshinamurthy, has alleged that his daughter faced continuous harassment after marriage over dowry demands and that the pressure intensified when additional financial demands were not met.

According to the family, substantial gifts and valuables were provided during the wedding, including approximately 100 tolas of gold, diamond jewellery, a vehicle, silver items and household goods. Despite this, they allege that further demands for money continued after marriage.

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Death Reported Hours After Returning To In-Laws' Home

Dakshinamurthy said he personally accompanied his daughter to her matrimonial home on June 9, 2025. According to him, Kavita appeared healthy, cheerful and optimistic about her future when he left.

Later that night, the family was informed that she had allegedly fallen in a bathroom and had been taken to hospital.

The family travelled to Jabalpur the following day and found Kavita on ventilator support at a military hospital. She was subsequently declared dead.

The family's legal counsel, advocate Manish Verma, has raised concerns regarding the timeline of events surrounding the incident.

According to the family, records indicate that although the residence was located only a short distance from the military hospital, there was a significant gap between the reported time of the incident and the recorded hospital admission time.

The family contends that this delay warrants further scrutiny and should form part of a detailed investigation.

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Post-Mortem Findings Under Examination

The family has also cited post-mortem findings that reportedly recorded two significant head injuries—one on the forehead and another at the back of the head.

They have called for an independent examination of the medical evidence and circumstances leading to the injuries.

The allegations made by the family have not been independently verified, and no court has determined criminal liability in the matter.

Police Response Questioned

Kavita's relatives have alleged that despite approaching local police authorities, prompt action was not taken on their complaints. They subsequently sought legal remedies through the courts.

The matter is currently under judicial consideration, with the family pursuing legal proceedings seeking a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of Kavita's death.

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Family Continues Fight For Justice

Nearly a year after the incident, Dakshinamurthy says he remains committed to pursuing justice for his daughter through legal channels.

He has urged authorities to ensure a fair and transparent investigation while also highlighting the broader social issue of dowry-related harassment.

The case remains under consideration before the courts, and further proceedings are awaited.