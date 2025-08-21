Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes Kupwara, J-K; Himachal Pradesh Also Hit By Multiple Tremors

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMagnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes Kupwara, J-K; Himachal Pradesh Also Hit By Multiple Tremors

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook Kupwara, J-K, while Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, experienced two tremors of 4.0 and 3.3 magnitude.

By : ANI | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kupwara district on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
This earthquake occured at 01:39 PM, with a depth of 5 kilometres.


"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 21/08/2025 13:41:33 IST, Lat: 34.68 N, Long: 74.39 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS said in a post on X.
More details are awaited.

Earlier, two earthquakes jolted Himachal Pradesh's Chamba on Wednesday.

The latest earthquake was of 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale at 04:39:45 IST, with a depth of 10 Kilometres.
"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/08/2025 04:39:45 IST, Lat: 32.71 N, Long: 76.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," the NCS posted on X.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Chamba at 03:27:09 IST with a depth of 20 Kilometres.
"EQ of M: 3.3, On: 20/08/2025 03:27:09 IST, Lat: 32.87 N, Long: 76.09 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS said in another post on X. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Jammu And Kashmir Richter Scale Seismic Activity NCS Himachal Pradesh Earthquake Chamba Tremors Kupwara Earthquake J-K Tremor
Embed widget