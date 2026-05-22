Lookout Notice Issued Against Twisha Sharma’s Husband As Police Move To Cancel Passport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police seek husband's passport cancellation amid disappearance.

Authorities issued lookout circular to prevent fleeing India.

Six teams search for husband, reward offered for arrest.

Family alleges dowry harassment and murder, demands second autopsy.

Police investigating the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal have initiated the process to cancel the passport of her husband, Samarth Singh, amid fears that he could flee the country.

Authorities have also issued a lookout circular against Singh, who remains absconding in the case. The notice has reportedly been circulated to airports and border checkpoints to prevent him from leaving India.

The Bhopal Police has formed six special teams to trace and arrest Samarth Singh, with search operations underway both within Madhya Pradesh and outside the state.

Police Intensify Search for Samarth Singh

Officials said a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for information leading to Singh’s arrest as investigators continue raids at multiple locations.

Misrod ACP Rajnish Kashyap confirmed that the police have written to the passport office seeking cancellation of Samarth Singh’s passport.

“The police are conducting search operations both within Madhya Pradesh and outside the state,” ACP Kashyap said.

Police suspect Singh may attempt to leave the country, prompting authorities to tighten surveillance at transit points.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh Govt Recommends CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharma's Death

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment, Murder

Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after marrying Samarth Singh in December 2025.

Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and murder, alleging that she was subjected to abuse after marriage.

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, has refused to accept her body until a second post-mortem examination is conducted. The family claims the preliminary findings do not match physical evidence seen on her body.

Fresh Questions Raised Over Post-Mortem Findings

The case gathered further attention after the preliminary post-mortem report prepared at AIIMS Bhopal reportedly noted multiple injury marks on Twisha’s body.

Family members alleged there were attempts to mislead the investigation and demanded that the case be transferred to Delhi for a fair probe.

Twisha’s mother, Rekha Sharma, said the family has been consistently demanding a fresh post-mortem examination.

Police officials also revealed that the belt allegedly used in the hanging was seized from the scene but was not presented to doctors during the post-mortem process.

ALSO READ | Twisha Sharma's Mother-in-Law Failing To Comply With Bail Conditions; Final Notice Served

Husband’s Family Rejects Allegations

Meanwhile, Samarth Singh’s mother, Giribala Singh, has denied all allegations levelled by Twisha’s family.

She claimed Twisha had been undergoing psychiatric counselling and alleged that she consumed “large quantities” of marijuana during pregnancy.

Giribala Singh also alleged that Twisha’s parents remained absent for several months, rejecting accusations of dowry harassment against the family. The investigation into the case is ongoing.