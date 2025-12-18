Ludhiana: AAP Victory Celebrations Marred By Firing, Multiple Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A violent clash broke out in Ludhiana on Thursday during celebrations marking an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) election victory, triggering panic in the area after gunfire was reported. The incident occurred while party supporters were holding a victory procession, with rival groups allegedly getting into a confrontation that escalated rapidly. Several people were injured in the firing and were rushed to hospital. Police reached the spot soon after and have launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident took place in Bachittar Nagar where AAP supporters had gathered to celebrate the party’s electoral win. According to the injured, a victory rally was being organised to express gratitude to local residents following the victory of AAP candidate Sukhbir Singh Khanna.

Hospitalised victim Ravinder Singh (44) alleged that during the procession, former Congress sarpanch Jasbir Singh arrived with his son and a woman identified as Pooja, after which an argument broke out. Ravinder claimed that they were abused without provocation and that the situation quickly turned violent.

According to his statement, the attackers allegedly opened fire indiscriminately, with 15 to 25 rounds reportedly fired. He claimed that bricks were also hurled by some individuals and threats were issued during the chaos.

Police Probe Underway

During the firing, Gurmukh Singh (65), Ravinder Singh (44) and Mandeep Singh (36) sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Another account later claimed that up to five people were injured, all of whom were admitted to the civil hospital. Most of the injured reportedly suffered bullet wounds to their legs.

Police reached the spot after being informed and have begun recording statements from the injured and witnesses. An investigation is currently underway to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

The incident has heightened political tensions in the area, with security stepped up as police continue their probe into the violence surrounding the post-election celebrations.