Lucknow has secured the top spot nationwide, and Varanasi ranks tenth among districts for rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
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Lucknow Tops India In Rooftop Solar Installations, Varanasi In Top 10
Uttar Pradesh has become a leading rooftop solar hub under PM Surya Ghar Yojana, with Lucknow topping national rankings. Over 5.17 lakh solar plants have been installed statewide.
- Uttar Pradesh leads India in rooftop solar, with Lucknow topping national rankings.
- Over 5.17 lakh rooftop solar plants installed, daily installations now 2,000.
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana as two districts have secured places among the top 10 in the country, while five districts feature in the national top 50 rankings. Lucknow has claimed the top spot nationwide, with Varanasi ranking tenth.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which districts in Uttar Pradesh are leading in rooftop solar installations?
How many rooftop solar plants have been installed in Uttar Pradesh?
Currently, over 5.17 lakh rooftop solar plants have been installed across Uttar Pradesh, positioning it as the leading state in cumulative installations.
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