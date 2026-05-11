Lucknow Tops India In Rooftop Solar Installations, Varanasi In Top 10

Currently, more than 5.17 lakh rooftop solar plants have been installed across Uttar Pradesh. Over the past year, the state has consistently maintained its position as the country’s leading state in cumulative rooftop solar installations.

25-30cr Daily Business Turnover

Officials said the pace of installations has witnessed a sharp rise in recent months. While nearly 500 rooftop solar systems were being installed daily until May 2025, the number has now increased to around 2,000 installations per day.

The rapid expansion has also boosted economic activity, generating an estimated daily business turnover of Rs 25–30 crore while creating significant employment opportunities across the solar ecosystem.

The state’s growing solar infrastructure is now positioning Uttar Pradesh as one of India’s key renewable energy investment destinations, moving beyond a purely scheme-driven approach.

What UPNEDA Chief said?

UPNEDA Director Ravinder Singh said the state nodal agency is ensuring effective coordination and implementation of the programme. He added that DISCOM officials are facilitating quicker net metering, meter installation and billing processes, while banks and Lead District Managers are promoting solar financing. District administrations are also conducting awareness and support campaigns at the grassroots level.

Singh further said private companies, EPC firms and logistics networks are rapidly expanding their capacities in the state. Through the Surya Mitra Skill Development Programme and technical training initiatives, Uttar Pradesh is also creating a pool of trained and affordable manpower for the renewable energy sector.

The state government has invited renewable energy stakeholders, including solar manufacturers, EPC firms, distributors, financing institutions and green energy startups, to participate in Uttar Pradesh’s expanding solar growth story and contribute to India’s broader goals of energy security and sustainable development.