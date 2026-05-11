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HomeCitiesLucknow Tops India In Rooftop Solar Installations, Varanasi In Top 10

Lucknow Tops India In Rooftop Solar Installations, Varanasi In Top 10

Uttar Pradesh has become a leading rooftop solar hub under PM Surya Ghar Yojana, with Lucknow topping national rankings. Over 5.17 lakh solar plants have been installed statewide.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 11 May 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh leads India in rooftop solar, with Lucknow topping national rankings.
  • Over 5.17 lakh rooftop solar plants installed, daily installations now 2,000.

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana as two districts have secured places among the top 10 in the country, while five districts feature in the national top 50 rankings. Lucknow has claimed the top spot nationwide, with Varanasi ranking tenth.

Currently, more than 5.17 lakh rooftop solar plants have been installed across Uttar Pradesh. Over the past year, the state has consistently maintained its position as the country’s leading state in cumulative rooftop solar installations.

25-30cr Daily Business Turnover

Officials said the pace of installations has witnessed a sharp rise in recent months. While nearly 500 rooftop solar systems were being installed daily until May 2025, the number has now increased to around 2,000 installations per day.

The rapid expansion has also boosted economic activity, generating an estimated daily business turnover of Rs 25–30 crore while creating significant employment opportunities across the solar ecosystem.

The state’s growing solar infrastructure is now positioning Uttar Pradesh as one of India’s key renewable energy investment destinations, moving beyond a purely scheme-driven approach.

What UPNEDA Chief said?

UPNEDA Director Ravinder Singh said the state nodal agency is ensuring effective coordination and implementation of the programme. He added that DISCOM officials are facilitating quicker net metering, meter installation and billing processes, while banks and Lead District Managers are promoting solar financing. District administrations are also conducting awareness and support campaigns at the grassroots level.

Singh further said private companies, EPC firms and logistics networks are rapidly expanding their capacities in the state. Through the Surya Mitra Skill Development Programme and technical training initiatives, Uttar Pradesh is also creating a pool of trained and affordable manpower for the renewable energy sector.

The state government has invited renewable energy stakeholders, including solar manufacturers, EPC firms, distributors, financing institutions and green energy startups, to participate in Uttar Pradesh’s expanding solar growth story and contribute to India’s broader goals of energy security and sustainable development.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which districts in Uttar Pradesh are leading in rooftop solar installations?

Lucknow has secured the top spot nationwide, and Varanasi ranks tenth among districts for rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

How many rooftop solar plants have been installed in Uttar Pradesh?

Currently, over 5.17 lakh rooftop solar plants have been installed across Uttar Pradesh, positioning it as the leading state in cumulative installations.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow Yogi Adityanath Yogi Government PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana UTTAR PRADESH Rooftop Solar Installations
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