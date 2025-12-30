Mysterious Death Of Over 100 Sheep In Lucknow Triggers Panic, CM Yogi Orders Probe

A major incident has triggered panic in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow after more than 100 sheep died under mysterious circumstances near the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the matter, ordered a detailed investigation, and announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for each sheep that died.

According to officials, the sudden deaths caused alarm across the area. Soon after receiving information, administrative teams reached the spot and began an inquiry into the incident.

Sheep Owner Alleges Consumption Of Rotten Food

The owner of the sheep alleged that the animals had wandered into a parking area created in Dubagga for the inauguration ceremony of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal. He claimed that leftover food from the event had been dumped there after the programme.

The sheep allegedly consumed the stale and rotten food lying in the parking area. Shortly afterwards, their health deteriorated rapidly, and one after another, the animals collapsed and died.

NGO Seeks Post-Mortem To Ascertain Cause Of Death

Following the incident, non-governmental organisation Asra, The Helping Hands Trust filed a complaint at Madiaon police station. The organisation’s founder, Charu Khare, stated that sheep had died suddenly in areas surrounding the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, but the exact cause of death was not yet clear.

She said it was uncertain whether the deaths were caused by consumption of waste material or if the animals were allegedly poisoned by an unidentified person. Khare demanded a thorough police investigation and post-mortem examinations of the carcasses to determine the real cause of death. She added that strict action should be taken if negligence is found or if poisoning is confirmed.

Meanwhile, Madiaon Station House Officer Shivanand Mishra said the police are investigating the matter. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to conduct a detailed probe into the mysterious deaths of the sheep.

