What began as a grand inauguration at Lucknow’s Rashtra Prerna Sthal quickly turned into an online embarrassment after a wave of thefts unfolded in full public view. Just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several dignitaries departed the national memorial complex, videos surfaced on social media showing flower pots lining the approach road being lifted and carried away by passers-by triggering disbelief, anger and mockery across the internet.

Videos Show Flower Pots Being Taken After Inauguration

People were seen stealing flower pots in Lucknow after the PM’s program concluded.



Not an uncommon sight in India and explains why municipalities remove flower pots once events end. Ironically, those stealing them are usually not poor but from economically sound households. pic.twitter.com/qTcJX8LLrT — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) December 26, 2025

According to footage circulating widely online, people, many of them riding two-wheelers, were seen halting along the decorated route and removing flower pots meant to beautify the road leading to the memorial.

One of the clips shows an individual clutching a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag while making off with multiple pots. The visuals, filmed by bystanders, quickly gathered millions of views, turning a civic lapse into a viral moment.

Social Media Reacts With Shock And Sarcasm

Several users shared the videos with sharp commentary. One person wrote on X,

“Don’t miss the man on scooty trying to grab as many pots as possible while holding the BJP flag.”

Another post read, “Not an uncommon sight in India and explains why municipalities remove flower pots once events end. Ironically, those stealing them are usually not poor but from economically sound households.”

The posts sparked heated discussions about public behaviour, civic responsibility and respect for national events.

CM Yogi’s 2023 G20 Incident Recalled

The incident revived memories of a similar episode mentioned by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in November 2023, following a G20-related event in Lucknow. Recounting that episode, he had said:

“I saw CCTV footage wherein people are arriving in Mercedes and taking away flower pots kept on the road to decorate the city for the G20 summit. Imagine the price of a Mercedes car and the cost of a flower pot.”

He explained that authorities avoided making arrests to prevent embarrassment to the city, adding, “Catching them would have caused a huge embarrassment… We decided to call them and show the CCTV footage.”

A Pattern Of Public Disregard

As Lucknow once again confronts uncomfortable questions about civic behaviour, the viral clips have transformed what should have been a moment of national pride into an uncomfortable conversation about collective responsibility, one that continues to unfold online.