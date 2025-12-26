Rickshaw Puller’s Body, Wife Forced Out Over Unpaid Rent In Unnao; Neighbours Step In

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRickshaw Puller’s Body, Wife Forced Out Over Unpaid Rent In Unnao; Neighbours Step In

A rickshaw puller’s body and his grieving wife were forced out over unpaid rent in Unnao, prompting neighbours and civic officials to step in for the last rites and provide relief.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 02:05 PM (IST)

An inhumane incident has come to light from the Gangaghat Kotwali area of Unnao, where a landlord allegedly forced a rickshaw puller’s body and his grieving wife out of their rented home over unpaid rent. The deceased, Vinod Kumar, had died during treatment at Kanpur’s Hallet Hospital.

Unable to clear the pending rent, Vinod’s wife Anita was reportedly asked to vacate the house along with her belongings, even as she returned with her husband’s body. The childless couple, cut off from their families, did not even have the money required for the final rites.

Upon receiving information, Municipal Council chairman’s representative Sandeep Pandey and councillor Rohit reached the spot and ensured Vinod’s last rites were performed. Neighbour Sanjay Singh lit the funeral pyre, setting an example of humanity during a distressing moment.

Illness and poverty took a heavy toll

Sixty-year-old Vinod Kumar, a native of Hardoi, lived with his wife Anita in a rented house in Indira Nagar, Shuklaganj. He earned his livelihood by pulling a rickshaw. About a week ago, his health deteriorated, and despite severe financial hardship, Anita managed to get him admitted to hospital. He passed away on Wednesday during treatment.

When Anita returned home with her husband’s body, the landlord allegedly showed no compassion and instead demanded the outstanding rent, forcing her onto the street with the body and household items.

Neighbour performs last rites, restores faith

In this moment of despair, the humane side of society emerged. With no children or relatives to support the couple, neighbour Sanjay Singh took responsibility for the cremation. He performed the rituals according to tradition and lit the pyre. His selfless act has been widely appreciated by local residents.

Meanwhile, taking note of the seriousness of the matter, the administration initiated immediate relief for the woman.

Support extended, new shelter arranged

Sandeep Pandey said Anita’s financial condition was extremely dire. A new room has been arranged for her, and six months’ advance rent has been paid. She has also been provided one month’s ration and medical treatment facilities. After her recovery, she has been assured employment support.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Unnao News Human Interest Story Rickshaw Puller Death Unpaid Rent Eviction Landlord Cruelty
