Mentally Challenged Girl Raped, Two Accused Detained After Family Alleges Police Negligence

A shocking case of sexual assault has surfaced from Lucknow’s Manak Nagar area, where a mentally disabled girl was allegedly raped after going missing. The family has accused the police of negligence and delay in taking action, claiming that the girl’s medical examination was also postponed despite her critical condition. Two accused have now been detained in connection with the case.

Family Accuses Police Of Delay And Negligence

The victim, who lives with her father and sisters, went missing on Monday evening around 6 p.m. According to her elder sister, a middle-aged man lured the girl and took her away on a scooter. The family searched the area but couldn’t find her, following which they filed a missing report at the Manak Nagar police station.

The family alleges that the police received details about the scooter the same night but failed to act promptly. The girl was eventually found around 3:30 a.m., yet her family was informed hours later, at around 11 a.m. The sister further claimed that the police changed the girl’s clothes before the family arrived and delayed taking her to the hospital despite severe bleeding and pain.

Incident Captured On CCTV

The victim’s sister said that CCTV footage showed the accused circling the girl multiple times on his scooter before luring her into it. Due to her mental disability, the girl fell into the trap. When she was finally recovered, her condition had worsened. The entire sequence was recorded on nearby CCTV cameras, which have been handed over to the police for investigation.

Police Action And Arrests

The family has alleged that the police are giving evasive responses regarding the case and the recovered scooter, suggesting it might be stolen, though without proof. Manak Nagar Inspector stated that police teams were immediately deployed after receiving the report, and the girl was recovered soon after.

According to an official press release, the police registered a case under relevant sections on November 5, 2025, based on the victim’s mother’s complaint. It stated that the girl, aged around 16, was allegedly taken by her acquaintances, Vimal Yadav, Piyush Mishra, and Shubham Shukla, and sexually assaulted by two of them, Vimal and Piyush. Two named accused, Piyush and Shubham, have been taken into custody while further investigation is underway.