Gunmen Open Fire At Lucknow Mall After Dispute With Bouncers, 4 Held

HomeCitiesGunmen Open Fire At Lucknow Mall After Dispute With Bouncers, 4 Held

Harsh Mishra reportedly fired the weapon, recovered along with ammunition. An FIR was filed, and all suspects are in judicial custody.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 05:55 PM (IST)

Lucknow police have arrested four people, including a woman, for allegedly opening fire outside a mall in the Sushant Golf City area following a late-night altercation with bar bouncers.

The incident took place in the early hours of September 20, after what officials described as a heated argument between the group and the bar’s security staff, reported PTI. According to reports, the incident took place at the Phoenix Palassio Mall. 

According to police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Harsh Mishra (23), Prince Verma (28), Rohit Patel (30), and Swati (35). An emergency call from the spot, along with a complaint filed by one Anuj Chaudhary, prompted officers to swiftly track down and detain the suspects.

Weapon recovered

A licensed pistol belonging to Rohit Patel was allegedly fired by Harsh Mishra during the confrontation. Police recovered the firearm, two magazines, seven live rounds, and two spent cartridges from the scene. The car used by the accused has also been seized as part of the investigation.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections, with additional charges under the Arms Act. All four suspects have been remanded to judicial custody.

Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Nipun Agarwal said, "At around 2 am, Sushant Golf City police station received information about a scuffle between some people with security personnel at a mall in the area. Following the dispute, a person took out his licensed pistol and fired shots in the air. The police immediately reached the spot, and action is being taken to arrest the four accused." 

What the accused told police

During interrogation, the group reportedly admitted they had gone to the bar for a night out. A verbal spat with bouncers escalated into a scuffle, culminating in Mishra allegedly firing the gun in the parking lot.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine if additional charges may be filed.

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav raised concern over the incident, saying it's a serious matter. "If shots were fired in the capital city, it is a serious matter," he said while speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Saturday. 

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Firing News Lucknow News
Read more
