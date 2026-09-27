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English NewsBusinessBank Employees’ Strike Deferred After Association-Union Meeting; Saturday Holidays, PLI Scheme Discussed

Bank Employees’ Strike Deferred After Association-Union Meeting; Saturday Holidays, PLI Scheme Discussed

IBA and UFBU deferred proposed bank strikes after talks, agreeing to form a panel on Saturday holidays, discuss PLI changes for senior officers and resolve pending issues.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 11:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IBA, UFBU formed committee addressing Saturday holidays.
  • PLI scheme modifications for senior officers to be discussed.
  • Residual issues to be resolved; strikes consequently deferred.

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) held a meeting at 9:30 pm on Saturday to discuss key issues concerning bank employees and officers.

After detailed deliberations, both sides agreed to form a high-level committee to examine the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays.

Committee To Explore Options On Saturday Holidays

The committee will deliberate on the matter, explore all possible alternatives and consult stakeholders to work out a solution acceptable to all parties, particularly bank customers.

The issue of Saturday holidays has been a key demand of bank employees’ unions.

PLI Scheme For Senior Officers

The meeting also discussed the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Scale IV and above officers.

It was agreed that discussions would begin with the IBA proposing modifications to the government to address observations raised by unions and associations regarding the scheme.

Residual Issues To Be Resolved

The IBA and UFBU also agreed to discuss the residual issues listed in the minutes dated March 8, 2024, with the aim of resolving them expeditiously.

Proposed Agitations, Strikes Deferred

In view of the agreements reached during the meeting, the UFBU agreed to defer its proposed agitational programmes and strike actions.

A detailed circular on the decisions taken during the meeting is expected to follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was decided about Saturday holidays for bank employees?

A high-level committee will be formed to examine declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. It will explore alternatives and consult stakeholders for an acceptable solution.

What happened with the proposed bank strikes?

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) agreed to defer its proposed agitational programmes and strike actions. This decision was made in view of the agreements reached during the meeting.

What was discussed regarding the PLI Scheme for senior officers?

It was agreed that the IBA would propose modifications to the government for the PLI Scheme. These changes would address observations raised by unions and associations.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 11:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Strike Union Saturday Breaking News ABP Live
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