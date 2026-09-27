Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IBA, UFBU formed committee addressing Saturday holidays.

PLI scheme modifications for senior officers to be discussed.

Residual issues to be resolved; strikes consequently deferred.

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) held a meeting at 9:30 pm on Saturday to discuss key issues concerning bank employees and officers.

After detailed deliberations, both sides agreed to form a high-level committee to examine the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays.

Committee To Explore Options On Saturday Holidays

The committee will deliberate on the matter, explore all possible alternatives and consult stakeholders to work out a solution acceptable to all parties, particularly bank customers.

The issue of Saturday holidays has been a key demand of bank employees’ unions.

Bank strike deferred after the meeting between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) tonight. pic.twitter.com/SPJUwp63p2 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026

PLI Scheme For Senior Officers

The meeting also discussed the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Scale IV and above officers.

It was agreed that discussions would begin with the IBA proposing modifications to the government to address observations raised by unions and associations regarding the scheme.

Residual Issues To Be Resolved

The IBA and UFBU also agreed to discuss the residual issues listed in the minutes dated March 8, 2024, with the aim of resolving them expeditiously.

Proposed Agitations, Strikes Deferred

In view of the agreements reached during the meeting, the UFBU agreed to defer its proposed agitational programmes and strike actions.

A detailed circular on the decisions taken during the meeting is expected to follow.