Virat Kohli Smashes 139 As India Thrash West Indies By 8 Wickets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured eight-wicket victory, Kohli scored unbeaten 139.

Kohli reached 15,000 ODI runs, completed 55th century.

Shubman Gill supported with 110, chasing West Indies' 296.

West Indies posted 295; Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets.

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls as India chased down 296 to beat West Indies by eight wickets in the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kohli's spectacular knock powered India to 300/2 in 41.4 overs.

Kohli's innings was particularly significant as he crossed 15,000 ODI runs during the chase before completing his 55th ODI century. He became only the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 runs in the format.

Virat Kohli's 139 Steals The Show

Kohli finished unbeaten on 139 from 88 balls, smashing 10 fours and nine sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 157.95. He reached his century in the 38th over.

The veteran batter brought up his 55th ODI hundred in style, coming down the pitch to Gudakesh Motie before lofting the delivery over long-on for six.

Kohli's century came at 37.4 overs, with the Thiruvananthapuram crowd erupting as he removed his helmet and raised his bat to acknowledge the milestone.

Earlier in the innings, Kohli completed 15,000 ODI runs at 28.5 overs. He reached the landmark in his 303rd ODI innings, adding another major achievement to his international career.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Smashes 55th ODI Century After 15,000-Run Milestone

Kohli then continued his assault after reaching three figures, taking India closer to the target with a succession of boundaries and sixes.

Shubman Gill provided equally important support at the other end, scoring 110 from 108 balls. Gill hit 13 fours and one six during his century-making innings.

Gill completed his hundred at 30.1 overs, reaching the landmark from 96 balls as India's chase remained firmly under control.

India Complete Comfortable Chase

India's chase began with Rohit Sharma and Gill putting on 74 runs for the first wicket. Rohit scored 32 from 35 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes before Alzarri Joseph dismissed him.

Gill and Kohli then took charge of the chase, building India's position before Roston Chase removed Gill at 33.6 overs with the score on 225/2.

Kohli remained unbeaten alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, who finished on 13 from 19 balls. The pair took India past the target as the hosts reached 300/2 in 41.4 overs.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Thunderous Chants Erupt As Virat Kohli Comes Out To Chase!

West Indies had earlier posted 295/7 after being asked to bat first. Justin Greaves anchored their innings with 101 from 108 balls, scoring 12 fours.

John Campbell gave the visitors an attacking start with 62 from 60 balls, including six fours and three sixes, while Amir Jangoo provided late acceleration with an unbeaten 58 off 43 deliveries.

Jangoo struck seven fours and one six as West Indies reached 295/7 from their 50 overs, setting India a target of 296.

Kuldeep Yadav led India's bowling effort with four wickets for 40 runs from 10 overs. Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets, while Nitish Kumar Reddy took one.

India ultimately completed the chase with 50 balls remaining to secure an eight-wicket victory. The result gives India a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Kohli's unbeaten 139 was the defining performance of the match, combining a rapid century with his 15,000-run ODI milestone, while Gill's 110 and Kuldeep's four-wicket haul provided further highlights for India.