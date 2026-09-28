Delhi Records September’s Coldest Night Since 2001 As Cool Winds Sweep NCR, AQI Improves

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi's minimum temperature marked lowest September reading since 2001.

Temperatures remained below normal; Delhi's air quality improved to satisfactory.

Noida recorded 26.5mm rain; dry week with cooler nights expected.

Delhi-NCR continued to experience pleasant weather on Sunday as cloudy skies and cool winds kept temperatures below normal. The minimum temperature dropped 2.2 degrees Celsius to 21°C, making it the lowest minimum temperature recorded in September since 2001.

The reading was 2.9 degrees below normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature also fell by 1.4 degrees Celsius to 30.6°C, which was 3.7 degrees below normal, according to weather department data.

The recent rainfall also brought some improvement in Delhi’s air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 53, in the ‘satisfactory’ category, at 4 pm on Sunday. The AQI was 72 on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Kolkata SRFTI Clash: Students, Event Organisers Face Off, Police Deployed On Campus

Delhi Weather Forecast For Monday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies in Delhi on Monday, September 28, with sunshine expected during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 21°C to 23°C.

North-westerly winds are likely to blow at speeds of 5-10 kmph. The weather department expects conditions to remain dry through the week, although nights are likely to continue feeling cooler.

Where Did It Rain In Delhi-NCR?

No rainfall was recorded anywhere in Delhi-NCR between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday. However, rainfall data for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am showed that Mayur Vihar received the highest rainfall in Delhi at 7 mm.

The Ridge recorded 6.8 mm, followed by Lodhi Road at 5.2 mm, Safdarjung at 4.9 mm, Rajghat at 4.5 mm, Ayanagar at 4 mm, Pusa at 4 mm and Palam at 3.7 mm. In Noida, 26.5 mm of rainfall was recorded during the same period, while Ghaziabad and Faridabad received 4.5 mm each.

ALSO READ | ‘AAP MLA Came With History-Sheeter Goons, Used Abusive Language’: Parvesh Verma On Delhi Slap Row

Second-Coldest September Night In 25 Years

The 21°C minimum temperature recorded on September 27 marked the second-lowest minimum temperature for September in the past 25 years. In 2001, the minimum temperature had fallen to 20.1°C, the lowest recorded during the period.

Before Sunday, September 6, 2008, had recorded a minimum temperature of 20.8°C, making it the second-lowest September reading. On September 19, 2024, the minimum temperature had fallen to 21.1°C, which was the third-lowest reading.

Temperatures across Delhi-NCR also fell by 1-2°C over the past 24 hours. During this period, minimum temperatures across Delhi ranged between 17°C and 21°C, while maximum temperatures remained between 29°C and 31°C.

North-easterly winds blew at 20-25 kmph across Delhi, while wind speeds at Palam reached 30-33 kmph. Humidity in the capital ranged from a maximum of 100 per cent to a minimum of 63 per cent.