Kolkata SRFTI Clash: Students, Event Organisers Face Off, Police Deployed On Campus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SRFTI students clashed with event organizers, leading to tension.

Police arrived as students locked gates, demanding action.

Students alleged physical abuse, political slurs, and bottle-throwing.

Tension erupted at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata after a section of students allegedly clashed with organisers of an event held by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat Samiti.

A verbal altercation between the two sides escalated into a physical confrontation, following which a large police contingent reached the institute. Later, students inside the institute shut the main gate and began a sit-in protest.

Members and supporters of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat Samiti remained outside the gate, while residential students stayed inside the campus.

Students, Organisers Trade Allegations

Both sides have levelled multiple allegations against each other following the clash.

Police remained outside the SRFTI for more than two hours after the incident began, with tension reportedly flaring up repeatedly at the institute.

The police were also unable to evacuate members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat Samiti who were allegedly stranded inside the institute. Residential students accused them of attacking students, while members of the organisation made counter-allegations.

Students Demand Police Action

The bus in which members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat Samiti had arrived for the event was also stuck inside the SRFTI campus.

Students alleged that those involved in the attack had planned to leave the institute with the help of women. They demanded that police enter the campus, identify those allegedly involved in the disturbance and register complaints against them before the individuals are allowed to leave.

Student Alleges Abuse, Political Slogans

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat Samiti outside the institute were also accused of throwing bottles.

A residential student said they had received messages in their group claiming that students were being attacked.

“We live here, we are residential students. We suddenly saw a message in our group saying they were attacking our students. We do not want any such political issue in our institution. They attacked not only students but female students as well,” she alleged.

Another student made serious allegations, claiming that students were being called “Bangladeshi”, “anti-national”, “Pakistani” and “Naxal” when they objected to the event being held on their campus.

“We are being called Bangladeshi, we are being called anti-national, we are being called Pakistani. We are being called Naxals,” the student alleged.