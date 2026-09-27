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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Protest: Mumbai Police Denies Permission For October 2 Stir Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Dipke Warns Of ‘Jail Bharo’

CJP Protest: Mumbai Police Denies Permission For October 2 Stir Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Dipke Warns Of ‘Jail Bharo’

CJP co-founder Abhijeet Dipke said Mumbai Police denied permission for its October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, warning of a “Jail Bharo Andolan” if blocked.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 10:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Police denied CJP protest permission for October 2.
  • Protest targets CEC Kumar regarding alleged EC differences.
  • Police cited venue authority, advised CJP to seek alternatives.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said the Mumbai Police had denied permission for the party’s proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 2.

Dipke warned that CJP would launch a “Jail Bharo Andolan” in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti if it was not allowed to exercise its “right to protest”.

“Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable,” Dipke said in a post on X.

Why Mumbai Police denied permission

The CJP had called for nationwide protests on October 2 if Kumar did not step down by September 26. The party had announced that the agitation would begin in Mumbai and later spread to other cities.

The Mumbai Police, however, said it did not have the authority to grant permission for a gathering at Shivaji Park.

“It has been explained to applicant Ajinkya Shinde and he has also been advised to look for alternate venues in Mumbai City for the protest and ask for permission, which will be considered in an appropriate manner,” the police notification said.

Dipke hit back at the police explanation, asking, “How was Eknath Shinde granted the permission then?”

Reacting to the denial, Dipke said CJP would intensify its protest if its members were prevented from demonstrating in Mumbai.

He warned that the party would launch a “Jail Bharo Andolan” on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, if its “right to protest” was denied.

Why is CJP protesting against Gyanesh Kumar?

Kumar has faced criticism from CJP amid a controversy over alleged differences within the Election Commission.

An investigative report by The Indian Express had alleged differences between Kumar and the other two election commissioners. The Election Commission rejected the claims on Saturday, saying key decisions, including those related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.

The poll body said differences in views and observations were a normal part of institutional deliberations and maintained that its orders had full legal sanction and followed statutory procedures.

CJP had announced nationwide protests

Dipke had announced the nationwide agitation on September 25, saying CJP would begin its protest from Mumbai on October 2 if Kumar did not resign.

“If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India,” he said in a post on X.

He also urged citizens to pledge to “save the country's democracy” on Gandhi Jayanti.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the CJP's protest denied permission by Mumbai Police?

Mumbai Police stated they lacked authority to grant permission for a gathering at Shivaji Park. They advised the CJP to seek alternative venues for their protest in Mumbai City.

Who is the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesting against?

The CJP is protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They called for his resignation amid a controversy over alleged differences within the Election Commission.

What will CJP do if their right to protest is denied?

CJP warned it would launch a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' on October 2 if denied its right to protest. The party stated it would intensify its demonstrations if members were prevented from protesting.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 10:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
MUMBAI 'Gyanesh Kumar' Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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