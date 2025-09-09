Want A Discount On Pending Traffic Challans? Lok Adalat 2025 Offers Waivers This Week

Delhi Traffic Challan: Motorists with pending traffic challans will have a chance to settle them at reduced rates or even get them waived during the upcoming National Lok Adalat on September 13. Officials said the exercise is aimed at easing the burden of minor traffic violations while ensuring serious offences remain outside its ambit.

Violations Eligible For Challan Waiver

Challans related to routine lapses and minor offences will be considered, including:

Not wearing a seat belt or a helmet

Jumping red lights

Over-speeding

Lapses such as missing a PUC certificate, a fitness certificate, or a number plate

Wrong-lane driving, ignoring traffic signs, or parking violations

Driving without a licence

Challans wrongly issued by enforcement officers

Cases Excluded From Challan Waiver Are:

The Lok Adalat will not take up challans linked to serious traffic violations, such as:

Drunk driving

Hit-and-run incidents

Accidents leading to death due to negligent driving

Driving by underage persons

Unauthorised racing or speed trials

Using vehicles for criminal activities

Challans tied up in court proceedings or issued in another state

Lok Adalat Registration Mandatory

Lok Adalat Challan Waiver Process

Authorities have made online registration compulsory for those seeking relief. After applying, applicants will receive a token number and appointment letter specifying the date and time of appearance. On the scheduled day, individuals must carry these documents along with valid ID proofs, and are advised to reach the venue at least an hour before their slot.

Officials said the Lok Adalat offers a “one-time opportunity” for vehicle owners to resolve outstanding fines at concessional rates and avoid long-drawn court proceedings.