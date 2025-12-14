Liquor Stores To Remain Closed Across Punjab For 2 Days. Here's Why

The Punjab State Election Commission, in coordination with the state Excise Department, has imposed a temporary ban on the sale and storage of liquor across rural areas of the state ahead of the district council and panchayat samiti elections being held on Sunday.

According to official orders, all liquor shops in Punjab will remain closed from 12:00 a.m. on December 13 until 10:00 a.m. on December 15, 2025. The prohibition applies to all rural areas under the jurisdiction of district councils and panchayat samitis, with the aim of ensuring peaceful, fair, and transparent elections.

The Election Commission and the Excise Department have directed district authorities to strictly enforce the ban. Officials have warned that any instance of illegal sale or storage of liquor will invite strict action. The administration stated that the measure is necessary to prevent any disruption to the electoral process and to ensure that voters are not influenced.

The administration has also appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to the restrictions. Officials emphasized that the liquor ban is intended to maintain law and order and provide a neutral environment for polling.

Special instructions have been issued for regular inspections, particularly in rural areas and around polling stations, to ensure compliance with the order. Authorities cautioned that any violation by individuals or shopkeepers would be dealt with firmly.

While the prohibition is limited to two days, officials noted that it plays a significant role in safeguarding the integrity and security of the electoral process. The results of the district council and panchayat samiti elections are scheduled to be announced on December 17, 2025.