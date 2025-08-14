Life Imprisonment, Rs 10 Lakh Fine: Uttarakhand Clears Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introducing some of the harshest penalties in the country for “forced religious conversion.” The bill will be tabled in the three-day monsoon session of the state assembly starting August 19, where the ruling BJP holds a comfortable majority.

Key Changes In Punishment

Currently, the maximum penalty for forced conversion in Uttarakhand is 10 years in prison and a Rs 50,000 fine. The new amendment proposes:

General cases: 3–10 years in jail and Rs 50,000 fine

Involving minors, women, SC/ST, disabled, or mentally challenged persons: 5–14 years in jail and at least Rs 1 lakh fine

Mass conversions: 7–14 years in jail and at least Rs 1 lakh fine

Concealing religion for marriage: 3–10 years in jail and Rs 3 lakh fine

Foreign or external funding for unlawful conversion: 7–14 years in jail and at least Rs 10 lakh fine

Conversions using force, threat, inducement, trafficking, or promise of marriage: 20 years to life imprisonment (natural life) and at least Rs 10 lakh fine

Tougher Enforcement Measures

All offences will be cognizable, non-bailable, and triable only in a sessions court.

Arrests without a warrant are permitted.

Bail will be given only if the court is convinced the accused is not guilty and will not re-offend.

District Magistrate (DM) is empowered to seize property acquired through conversion-related crimes, even before court cognisance.

DM can appoint administrators to manage seized property, with police assistance if needed.

The bill broadens the definition to include gifts, cash or material benefits, employment, free education at religious institutions, promises of marriage or a better lifestyle, divine displeasure, and portraying or glorifying one religion against another.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the amendment is a major step to protect the social fabric of the state. "Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, the land of Gods. In recent years, there have been demographic changes under the guise of illegal conversions. This amendment is a major step to protect the social fabric of our Himalayan state," he added.