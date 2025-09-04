Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kullu Landslide: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Heavy Rain Triggers 4th Landslip In 3 Days

Kullu Landslide: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Heavy Rain Triggers 4th Landslip In 3 Days

Relentless rain in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu caused another deadly landslide, burying houses and killing one. Rescue teams have saved three, but at least six remain trapped.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Relentless rain in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district has turned deadly, with yet another landslide hitting the region on Thursday morning. This marks the fourth such incident in just three days around the district headquarters.

The latest slide struck around 7:30 AM near the Inner Akhada Bazaar area, where two houses were buried under debris. Rescue teams rushed to the spot, but the damage was already severe. One person lost their life, while three others, including two women, were pulled out alive and taken to a hospital for urgent treatment, reported Amar Ujala.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has launched a large-scale rescue operation, working against time to reach those still trapped. Officials said a woman and five Kashmiri labourers remain stuck under the rubble, raising fears that the toll could climb further.

Senior district officials, including Kullu’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashwini Kumar and SDM Nishant Kumar, are at the site overseeing rescue efforts. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the regional hospital in Kullu.

For residents, this string of back-to-back landslides has sparked growing concern. With the monsoon showing no signs of easing, the question now is how many more homes and lives could be at risk if the rain continues unchecked.

Seven Dead In Mandi Landslide

The tragedy came just a day after a landslide claimed seven lives in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Rescue teams on Wednesday recovered four more bodies from the debris in Mandi.

In a separate incident on Tuesday night, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawan, was feared dead in Kullu after houses collapsed overnight.

Authorities ordered all schools and colleges, both government and private, to remain shut across the state until September 7 as a precautionary measure against the worsening weather.

 

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Himachal Pradesh News Himachal Landslide Himachal Rains
