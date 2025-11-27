Lalu-Rabri Ordered To Vacate Patna Bungalow-Not Because Of Nitish, But Because Of Tejashwi?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav may be unwilling to vacate their 19-year-old government bungalow at 10 Circular Road in Patna, and they may also be reluctant to shift to the new residence allocated to Rabri at 39 Harding Road. However, they will eventually have to vacate both properties in the coming days. The reason, according to the legal situation that has unfolded, is neither Chief Minister Nitish Kumar nor the NDA government. The real trigger is linked to two decisions taken earlier by their son, Tejashwi Yadav, which have now left his parents facing eviction.

Why Lalu & Rabri Must Leave 10 Circular Road Residence

Lalu and Rabri have been living at 10 Circular Road for the past 19 years, and the house was even modified with lift access due to Lalu Prasad’s health. The question now being raised is why they have been served eviction notices and why Tejashwi Yadav’s decisions are being seen as the cause.

When Nitish Kumar replaced Rabri Devi as Chief Minister, she had to leave the official CM residence at 1 Anne Marg. Nitish then started living there as CM. At that time, Nitish decided that all former chief ministers of Bihar would be entitled to government accommodation. Rules were amended, and Rabri Devi was allotted the bungalow at 10 Circular Road.

The Turning Point Came After 2015

Rabri Devi has been living there since January 16, 2006. When Tejashwi Yadav became Deputy Chief Minister, he was allotted the bungalow at 5 Deshratna Marg. There was no problem until Nitish Kumar walked out of the alliance and returned as the NDA Chief Minister. Suhail Modi became Deputy CM, and Tejashwi was asked to vacate the bungalow that was designated for the Deputy Chief Minister.

Tejashwi moved court instead of vacating the property. The case reached the Patna High Court and the bench headed by Chief Justice AP Shahi and Justice Anjana Mishra ordered Tejashwi to vacate 5 Deshratna Marg.

The court also struck down Nitish’s earlier policy of allotting bungalows to former chief ministers and held such provisions unconstitutional.

Why Rabri May Have To vacate

Despite the 2019 High Court order, Rabri continued to live in the bungalow due to shifting political circumstances. But with the NDA now holding a strong majority and the BJP in a dominant position, Rabri has received eviction notices.

The RJD insists that she will not be evicted, but the legal position suggests otherwise. Rabri has been allotted the 39 Harding Road residence as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. However, her tenure in that role is now under threat after RJD’s electoral defeat in 2025.

The Bihar Legislative Council has 75 members. A party needs at least 9 members to claim the Leader of Opposition post. RJD currently has 14 members, but several tenures are ending between 2026 and 2028. After these terms expire, RJD’s numbers will fall to 7. Rabri Devi’s membership continues until May 6, 2030, but without the Leader of Opposition status, she will lose the official bungalow.

Tejashwi cannot intervene legally, as he already has the Opposition Leader’s bungalow at 1 Polo Road.