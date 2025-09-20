Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesKurmis Hold 'Rail Roko' Protest In Jharkhand Despite Prohibitory Orders, Train Services Hit

Kurmis Hold 'Rail Roko' Protest In Jharkhand Despite Prohibitory Orders, Train Services Hit

Kurmi protest in Jharkhand disrupts train services as community demands ST status and language recognition. Security tightened across major stations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 11:21 AM (IST)

Train services across Jharkhand came to a halt on Saturday after Kurmi community members launch a large-scale rail blockade in defiance of prohibitory orders. Protestors sat on railway tracks at key stations including Rai in Ranchi, Parasnath in Giridih, and Chandrapura in Bokaro. The agitation, organised under the banner of the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj (AKS), was aimed at pressing for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Kurmis and the inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

ALSO READ: J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists

Security Measures And Prohibitory Orders

The blockade led to major disruptions in divisions under South Eastern and East Central Railways. Railway officials confirmed that several trains were delayed or diverted as security forces worked to clear the tracks.

Authorities imposed strict prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in multiple districts to curb escalation. In Ranchi, restrictions were enforced within a 300-metre radius of stations such as Muri, Silli, Khalari, and Tatisilwai, effective from Friday evening until Sunday morning. Similar measures were implemented in East Singhbhum, covering Tatanagar, Govindpur, Rakha Mines, and Haldipokhar.

As per the orders, gatherings, dharnas, effigy burning, carrying weapons, including traditional bows and arrows, and any public address with the intent to disturb peace were strictly prohibited.

Political Support And Political Vigilance

Several political outfits, including the AJSU, extended their support to the Kurmi demonstrations. Despite the backing, protest leaders, like Sheetal Ohdar, member of the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj and central president of Kurmi Vikas Morcha, said that the agitation was peaceful.

Security was ramped up across sensitive stations. DGP Anurag Gupta directed forces to increase vigilance, deploy additional personnel equipped with protective gear, and use CCTV and drones to monitor the situation. Coordination with railway police was also stressed to prevent stone-pelting and ensure passenger safety during the stir.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand News Train Services Disrupted Kurmi Protest Jharkhand Rail Blockade
Read more
