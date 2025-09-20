J&K: Soldier Injured As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Army Says Operation Underway

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaJ&K: Soldier Injured As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Army Says Operation Underway

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 07:17 AM (IST)

An Army soldier sustained injuries after an enciunter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday. The Army said that the encounter is still underway.

Acting on tip-off, joint teams from the Army, Special Operations Group (SOG), and local police launched a search operation in the Dudu police station area, near the rugged Seoj Dhar high-altitude region.

This swift action led to a confrontation with terrorists, sparking an intense gunfight.

In a social media update, the Jammu Inspector General of Police shared, “Encounter is in progress. Joint teams of SOG, police and Indian Army on ground.” Reports from officials indicated that an Army jawan was injured amid the heavy exchange of fire.

Encounter In J&K's Kishtwar

Another encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Friday night.

Earlier, the White Knight Corps stated in a post on X that “in an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with terrorists at around 8 pm”.

This region has seen a spate of similar incidents over the past year. Among the most notable, security forces eliminated top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Haider in the Dudu-Basantgarh forest on June 26. Haider had been operating in the area for four years.

Previously, on April 25, an Army soldier lost his life during a firefight with militants hiding out in Basantgarh, an incident highlighting the persistent security challenges faced by troops stationed in these border zones.

Authorities remain on high alert, emphasising their ongoing efforts to root out terrorism and ensure the region’s safety.

 

 

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 07:17 AM (IST)
