Protestors in Kolkata, marking the first anniversary of the RG Kar rape and murder case, tried to breach the police barricade, after which the cops resorted to a lathi charge.

The protestors, taking part in a march to the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna', reached Santragachi in Howrah district on Saturday and attempted to breach the iron wall barricades set up by the city police there.

As part of the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', the demonstrators raised slogans seeking justice for a junior doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who was raped and murdered last year.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and other protestors trying to remove the barricades set up by West Bengal police to contain them during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally.

West Bengal Police deploys lathi charge at protestors during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally. The rally has been called to mark the one-year anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder.

“The police can fire upon us, but we are determined to reach 'Nabanna', where the state government must answer why justice has not been delivered to Abhaya (RG Kar victim) even after one year,” a protestor was heard saying.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Agnimitra Paul, who joined the protest, claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "scared".

"It has been one year, and 'abhaya' has not received justice. This rally is against Mamata Banerjee. She got all the evidence erased. We demand her resignation," she said.

Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul held a sit-in protest as police stopped them from marching to the Bengal secretariat. "Mamata should go...its Bengal versus Mamata...women versus Mamata," Adhikari said launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.