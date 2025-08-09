Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesLathi Charge On Protestors In Kolkata Trying To Breach Barricade During RG Kar Case Protest: VIDEO

Lathi Charge On Protestors In Kolkata Trying To Breach Barricade During RG Kar Case Protest: VIDEO

Protestors rallied on the one-year anniversary of the RG Kar rape and murder case in Kolkata.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 02:08 PM (IST)

Protestors in Kolkata, marking the first anniversary of the RG Kar rape and murder case, tried to breach the police barricade, after which the cops resorted to a lathi charge. 

The protestors, taking part in a march to the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna', reached Santragachi in Howrah district on Saturday and attempted to breach the iron wall barricades set up by the city police there.

As part of the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', the demonstrators raised slogans seeking justice for a junior doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who was raped and murdered last year. 

“The police can fire upon us, but we are determined to reach 'Nabanna', where the state government must answer why justice has not been delivered to Abhaya (RG Kar victim) even after one year,” a protestor was heard saying.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Agnimitra Paul, who joined the protest, claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "scared". 

"It has been one year, and 'abhaya' has not received justice. This rally is against Mamata  Banerjee. She got all the evidence erased. We demand her resignation," she said. 

Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul held a sit-in protest as police stopped them from marching to the Bengal secretariat. "Mamata should go...its Bengal versus Mamata...women versus Mamata," Adhikari said launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata News Kolkata Protest RG Kar Case RG Kar Rape Murder Case
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Harshil Army Camp And Helipad Washed Away As Search For Missing Soldiers Intensifies
Breaking: Continuous Rescue Efforts Underway In Dharali Amid Ongoing Search For Missing Locals
Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget