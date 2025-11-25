Kolkata Metro Services Affected After Passenger's Suicide Attempt

Kolkata: Metro Railway's services in Kolkata were disrupted in one of its corridors for 40 minutes on Tuesday after a commuter attempted suicide in Dumdum station, an official said.

The incident occurred at 11:31 pm, affecting services in the Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram corridor, also called the Blue Line, which connects Dakshineswar and Garia areas in the northern and southern outskirts of the city, respectively.

The passenger jumped on the tracks of the down line as a train neared the platform. As a power block was effected to rescue the person, services were affected in the stretch between Dakshineswar and Sobhabazar stations in both up and down lines for 40 minutes, a Metro spokesperson said.

Normal services on the entire Blue Line corridor resumed at 12.11 pm.

This is the third such instance of commuters jumping on tracks in the Blue Line in one week.

