Kolkata Woman Alleges Assault By Man Linked To 2012 Park Street Rape Case

A woman in Kolkata has accused a man previously convicted in the 2012 Park Street gang rape case of assaulting and attempting to sexually abuse her inside a nightclub at a five-star hotel in the city.

The alleged incident occurred late on October 26 while the complainant was partying with her husband, brother, and friends. According to the FIR lodged at the Bidhannagar South Police Station, an argument broke out between her group and another set of men, which quickly escalated into violence.

In her complaint, the woman identified the accused as Naser Khan, Junaid Khan, and their associates. She claimed that Naser Khan — who had served a prison sentence in a gang rape case before being released in 2020 — was among those who attacked her and tried to touch her inappropriately. Police, however, said they are still verifying whether he is the same individual convicted in the infamous Park Street case.

“They attacked us with bottles and tried to touch me inappropriately,” the woman stated in her complaint, according to a police officer familiar with the investigation.

The complainant alleged that when her brother stepped in to protect her, the group hurled glass bottles at him. She further said the situation worsened when the assailants called nearly 20 more people, who allegedly joined in the attack.

As panic spread, the woman said she dialled the police emergency helpline, but her group was unable to leave the premises as the nightclub doors had been blocked. They were eventually forced to hide inside the club’s liquor room until help arrived.

Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh Kumar confirmed that an FIR had been filed and that investigators were analysing CCTV footage from the club. “We immediately registered a case after receiving the complaint. The victim’s statement has been recorded, and every aspect is being probed with utmost priority,” he told India Today.

The case has been registered under sections 126(2), 115(2), 117(2), 351(2), 3(5), and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police sources said preliminary findings indicate that the table booked by the complainant’s group may have been reserved under one of the accused’s names, suggesting that both parties might have been acquainted before the altercation. “It seems they had come to the place for a discussion, during which an argument turned violent,” an investigating officer said.

No arrests have been made so far. Naser Khan has reportedly denied all allegations, claiming he was not present at the nightclub that night.